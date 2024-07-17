Kentucky Community and Technical College System raises $1.5 million to ease student financial barriers

More than 1,000 donors in 27 states rallied together to help ease financial barriers for Kentucky Community and Technical College System students by contributing more than $1.5 million dollars in the first annual KCTCS Giving Day.

Funds will be used for need-based scholarships, food pantries, emergency aid, enrichment programs and other initiatives identified by the state’s 16 community colleges. All initiatives are aimed at helping students ease financial needs so they can stay in college and complete their programs.

“I’m so impressed with the way our alumni, communities, partners, campuses and employees came together to support KCTCS in this inaugural effort,” said KCTCS President Ryan Quarles. “There are a lot of people and businesses who want to support our students and our programs, and we look forward to expanding this event and working with them on this in the future.”

In a recent KCTCS student survey, 45% of respondents said they were worried about running out of food before they had money to buy more. Of the students reporting stress about their current financial situation, 33% said it was sometimes stressful, 28% found it often stressful, while 25% said their current financial situation was always stressful.

The campaign resulted in more than 400 first-time donors with alumni contributing the largest number of gifts. Individuals and businesses had the option to give locally to their college or to the system.



“The tremendous support from donors shows the impact KCTCS makes not only across Kentucky, but nationally, with gifts coming to our colleges from 27 states,” said Megan Stith, KCTCS acting associate vice president of philanthropy. “We look forward to showing donors the results of their gifts as we put them to work building better lives.”

To learn more about how you can support KCTCS students in your local community or across the state, contact megan.stith@kctcs.edu.

