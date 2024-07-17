Northern Kentucky Young Professionals announces Next Generation Leader Award winners

The Northern Kentucky Young Professionals (NKYP) have announced the 2024 Next Generation Leader Award (NGLA) winners.

Saluting and applauding young professionals ages 40 and under for significant professional accomplishments, demonstrated leadership, and community impact, the NGLAs celebrate talented young leaders throughout the Northern Kentucky Metro region. Additionally, the awards recognize the impact that former NGLA finalists and award recipients make daily throughout the region.

Recognized during an event at the Madison Event Center, each of this year’s winners was chosen from a large pool of regional applicants. After reviewing applications, a panel of judges selected 24 finalists in eight categories based on their primary job responsibilities across multiple industries.

“Our region is full of immensely talented and dedicated young professionals who are helping to advance our region, both in business and in our community, and this year’s NGLA winners are shining examples of that talent and dedication,” said Jimmy Beatrice, Benefits Advisor at Business Benefits, Inc. and NKYP Chair. “We are honored to celebrate this year’s winners and their achievements, and we are grateful for their valuable leadership in our community.”

The 2024 NGLA winners in each category are:

• Arts, Entertainment & Hospitality

Evin Blomberg, Musician, Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra • Education

Zac Strobl, Director of the Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Northern Kentucky University • Entrepreneurship

Hannah Meredith, Senior Manager of Strategic Innovation, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport • Medical & Healthcare Services

Poornima Gopalan, Clinical Research Associate II, CTI Clinical Trial & Consulting Services, Inc. • Professional Services

Ashley Sexton, Owner/Attorney, Sexton Law • Public Relations, Media and Marketing

Austin Dunbar, Principal, Durham Brand & Co. • Public Service and Community Based Organizations

Samantha Mosby, Executive Director – Campbell County Branch, YMCA of Greater Cincinnati • Skilled Trades

Brad Seiter, Regional Implementation Manager, Duke Energy

In addition to recognizing this year’s NGLA recipients, Chad Bilz, vice president at Houchens Insurance Group, was presented with the 2024 NKYP Legend Award, which is given to a community leader who continually inspires leadership and career success among young professionals.

“When it comes to attracting and retaining talent in our region, it is essential to not only showcase the abundance of opportunities that exist in Northern Kentucky but also the impact that emerging leaders can have in both business and within the community,” said Brent Cooper, NKY Chamber President and CEO. “Each year, the NGLAs celebrate the continued growth of Northern Kentucky, highlighting the crucial role young professionals play in driving our region’s achievements.”

Northern Kentucky Young Professionals