Kentucky Medicaid changes expand medical transportation access for those in need

By Nadia Ramlagan

Public News Service

Kentucky has made some changes to expand access to free transportation for people who need help getting to medical, dental and mental health appointments, picking up prescriptions and more.

Medicaid’s nonemergency medical transportation benefit will now include individuals who own a working vehicle but cannot drive due to a medical condition.

Emily Beauregard, executive director of Kentucky Voices for Health, noted it also applies when using the vehicle conflicts with another household member’s need to drive to work, school, or their own health care appointment.

“It’s going to mean that a lot more Medicaid members will be able to schedule these appointments, make it to the doctor, and not have to schedule everything around when a car or a ride is available to them,” Beauregard explained.

If the vehicle is unusable or is unsafe, Medicaid members will need a note from a clinician, employer, school, mechanic, or transportation authority stating the vehicle isn’t operable. Nearly 60% of Kentucky Medicaid beneficiaries report lack of reliable and affordable transportation as a barrier to receiving health care services, according to data from the University of Kentucky.

Amber Sparks, a Corbin resident, said she relied on nonemergency medical transportation when her son experienced a mental health crisis requiring hospitalization. She recalled not until she needed nonemergency medical transportation did she realize it was available.

“Another instance that I had to deal with it is that my dad was diabetic, and he wasn’t homebound, but he did need daily care and daily back-and-forth to appointments,” Sparks recounted.

Beauregard outlined how Kentuckians can find out if they quality for kyloop.org or by calling Kentucky Medicaid at 800-635-2570. For medical emergencies, call 911.