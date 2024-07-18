My Nose Turns Red brings ‘Circus in the Parks’ series to Behringer-Crawford Museum July 21

Get ready to be amazed and entertained.

The talented youth performers of My Nose Turns Red are coming to Behringer-Crawford Museum for a spectacular performance of “Circus in the Parks” on Sunday, July 21, from 2-3 p.m.

The young artists will dazzle the audience with their impressive circus skills, including unicycling, juggling, diabolo (Chinese yo-yo), hooping, wire walking, rola bola and the fantastic gym (German) wheels. Their dedication and talent are sure to engage and delight spectators of all ages.

This event is part of the “Circus in the Parks” series, made possible by the generous support of ArtsWave, Ohio Arts Council, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, and the Elsa Sule Foundation.

The series, in partnership with Cincinnati Parks, features ten free performances between June 20 and July 28, 2024, celebrating the resilience and talent of diverse youth circus performers.

Performance will take place in the terraced stage area outside the museum. Please bring chairs.

For more information, call 859-491-4003, email info@bcmuseum.org or go to www.bcmuseum.org.

