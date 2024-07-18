Sgt. Rachel White’s ‘Bookworms’ literacy program hosts ‘Cram the Cruiser School Supply Drive’

By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

It’s a dream of every police officer – crime free – and an empty cruiser. Well, not every officer. Not Rachel White.

“The Covington Police Department is hosting Cram the Cruiser School Supply Drive with Kroger,” Sgt. White told the Northern Kentucky Tribune. The event will take place August 4 – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – at the Latonia Kroger (4303 Winston Avenue).

“Kroger will have school supplies for purchase inside the store,” she said, “And our officers will be on-site to accept those items as a donation.”

And, she added, all school supplies will be distributed Thursday, August 15 at the Covington PD Bookworms Goes Back to School event.

“We will be handing out back packs filled with school supplies on a first come basis,” Sgt. White said.

What is Covington PD Bookworms, you ask?

The program started in 2002 as the brainchild of Sgt. White.

“The mission,” she said, “is to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community by building meaningful relationships with the youth of Covington and their families.

“We’d like to connect with younger generations and help guide them to better life decisions and to decrease crime through positive interactions and providing youth with resources to better their future.”

White says the Covington PD accomplishes this through hosting events that focus on the youth of the city with an emphasis on building positive relationships and interactions.

“We also want to provide resources to the youth to help them with their education in order to better their future such as handing out school supplies, reading and activity books.”

The Covington PD Bookworms Goes Back to School is a free event and will take place at Meinken Field, Covington (2631 Eastern Avenue), 6 p.m. on the 15.

“There will also be free reading and activity books, games and lots of fun,” White promises.

Bookworms is now a year-round program operated by the Covington Police Department.

“We do a late spring event and a Back-to-School event as well as one for Halloween,” White said.

As for the crowd, White says the events range from infants – with parents – to young adults – from elementary to middle school students.

“The parents,” White says, “have been very receptive. They love it. In fact, they had no idea the police did this.

There were some real factors that forced the Covington police – and White’s hand – to promote this event.

“Many families can’t afford to buy books, and Bookworms fulfills a need,” she said. “It also aids in the future of our education as the literacy rate in Covington has been a bit lower than in other areas; and it decreases crime – something we’re always concerned with.”

Bookworms also gets these kids off to a great start in life, she adds, “and, I wanted the Covington Police Department to be part of it. We serve the community. We meet the community and we can make a difference with our actions.”

If you cannot make it to Cram the Cruiser – The Point Perk Coffee Shop (45 W. Pike Street) is also collecting school supplies and items for the Police Department through Monday, August 12.

There is one more goal for Bookworms – it, hopefully keeps police cruisers empty – of crime.