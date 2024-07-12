KSP’s Operation Summer Heat makes 206 drug trafficking arrests, saving lives in safer state

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Thursday the successful launch of a statewide drug operation by the Kentucky State Police (KSP) known as “Operation Summer Heat,” following a three-month investigation into suspected drug trafficking rings.

All 16 KSP posts participated in Operation Summer Heat, and preliminary results indicate: 206 arrests and 490 charges issued; and combined seizure of 554 grams of fentanyl, 219 grams of cocaine, 4,862 grams of methamphetamine, 41 grams of heroin, 40 grams of spice, 2,931 fentanyl pills, 50 hydrocodone pills, 64 oxycodone pills, 90 hallucinogens and 14 firearms. The street value of the illicit drugs seized is approximately $684,953.50. Additionally, $37,159 in cash, $10,000 in stolen tools and one stolen vehicle were recovered during the operation.

“We have seen drug overdose deaths decline over the past two years and decreases in many of our serious crime rates – these results are in part thanks to the work our Kentucky State Police,” said Gov. Beshear. “We are grateful for their continued commitment to help us build a better, safer Kentucky for all our families.”

The initial arrests by KSP Post area for Operation Summer Heat can be seen on the map. The operation remains ongoing, and the KSP anticipates that additional arrests will be made.

“This operation is a testament to the hard work of our detectives and post-level personnel, who are dedicated to keeping Kentuckians safe from the dangers of illegal drugs,” stated KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. “This was an opportunity to remove deadly narcotics from our local communities and the money that drives this criminal activity.”

Burnett noted that anyone with illegal drug activity information is encouraged to contact one of KSP’s 16 posts. Citizens may also report tips confidentially through the KSP website tip form.

This latest announcement follows last month’s release of the 2023 Kentucky Drug Overdose Fatality Report, which showed that the state saw a nearly 10% decrease in drug overdose deaths last year. This is the second consecutive annual decrease.

On July 1, state officials released the 2023 Crime in Kentucky report published by KSP. The annual statewide crime report indicates crime rates have remained stable with a decline in offenses for homicide, burglary, robbery, sex offenses, kidnapping and gambling. For the last three consecutive years, homicide rates have been declining.