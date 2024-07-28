Learning Grove’s NaviGo College & Career Prep keeps career connections strong year-’round

Learning Grove’s NaviGo College & Career Prep keeps career connections strong outside of school year with summer camps.

NaviGo held a series of free camps throughout the month of June to expose high school students to high-demand careers and employers. The camps drew students from 30 different high schools throughout Northern Kentucky and as far south as Carroll County/Pendleton County, along with students from Elder, Turpin, and Withrow in Cincinnati.

Key highlights from the summer:

• Gateway Technical & Community College joined us again to increase our camp offerings from 2 to 11 opportunities, with nearly 160 students participating. New this year were camps exploring careers in biological sciences, computer information technology, computerized manufacturing and machining, education, manufacturing and engineering technology, and welding.

• More than 60 students registered for our two skilled trades camps, hosted by Enzweiler Building Institute.

• Sponsor Duke Energy also offered a one-day Leadership & Energy Careers Camp for young women, with nearly 20 students participating.

As summer draws to a close, Navigo continues to offer plenty of value-added services for students. Here are a few coming up — check details at Navigo’s Facebook page.

• Tuesday, August 6: FAFSA Tailgate Party – in-person assistance with student financial aid applications, games, giveaways, and Kona Ice!



• Thursday, September 5: YouScience Info Session – Virtual event created for parents/ caregivers to understand how YouScience measures aptitudes and aligns them with best-fit career options for students.

· Tuesday, October 1: YouScience Summit – Unveiling of the 2024 NKY Regional YouScience Report, breakout sessions with YouScience representatives specifically for educators, business partners, and community partners, and a conversation around the future of YouScience in Northern Kentucky. (Target audience: educators, business partners, community partners)

· Thursday, October 17: How to Prepare for Life After High School – An event for parents, students, and educators to learn about work-based learning opportunities, in-demand work sectors, FAFSA, and more.