Ohio River Paddlefest ’24, in its 23rd year, is nation’s largest paddling event, coming next weekend

On the first Saturday in August, a flotilla of colorful boats will amplify the Ohio River’s natural beauty as paddlers join in the nation’s largest paddling event, Ohio River Paddlefest 2024.

Local nonprofit Adventure Crew will host the event, now in its 23rd year. Adventure Crew’s increasingly popular Outdoors for Expo, a free community event celebrating all things outdoors, will kick off Paddlefest weekend on Friday, August 2.

“Adventure Crew is thrilled to be planning this wonderful weekend for our community again this year,” said Miriam Wise, director of support and engagement for the nonprofit. “Between the paddle’s two distances and the free pre-party the night before, Paddlefest weekend offers something for everyone who enjoys being outside, from the casual park goer to the seasoned outdoor adventurer.”



Paddlefest brings nearly 2,000 paddlers in kayaks, canoes and SUPs to the Ohio River each August. Participants can choose between two distances to paddle the Ohio while it’s closed to motorized traffic, making the event accessible to paddlers of all skill levels. The 9-mile paddle ends with a Finish Line Festival — featuring music, food trucks and MadTree beer — at Gilday Recreation Complex in Riverside, Ohio. For a shorter adventure, the 4.5-mile Paddlefest MINI finishes at the Public Landing in Downtown Cincinnati. Both paddling routes start at Schmidt Recreation Complex, 2944 Humbert Ave. in Cincinnati’s East End.



Friday night’s pre-party, the Outdoors for All Expo, is free and open to the public. The event has grown to feature more than 80 exhibitors, including local parks, outdoor outfitters, adventure experts and environmentally minded organizations. With hands-on demos; live music by Maria Carrelli, Tracy Walker and Ma Crow; raffles, MadTree beer; and food trucks, there will be activities to engage attendees of all ages. This year’s Expo runs from 4-9:30 p.m. at Schmidt Recreation Complex.



For Saturday morning’s Paddlefest, participants can use their own boats. A limited number of single kayaks are still available to rent for the 9-mile paddle.



Registration pricing details are available on the Paddlefest website.



Paddlefest is organized by and benefits Adventure Crew, a nonprofit that connects city teens in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky with nature and each other through engaging outdoor adventures.



“Paddlefest weekend provides funding to help us get kids who might not otherwise have access to nature out on adventures like hiking, biking, skiing and, of course, paddling,” Wise said. “So you can have a great time outdoors and feel good about supporting outdoor opportunities for local teens at the same time.”

Adventure Crew



