Matt Rouch & The Noise Upstairs bring “Y’all-ternative” sounds to July 11 Music@BCM; food by Taste On Elm

Behringer-Crawford Museum is excited to welcome Matt Rouch & The Noise Upstairs to the Music@BCM stage on Thursday, July 11. Join in for an evening of folk/Americana music with a touch of country and bluegrass in Devou Park.

Originally formed in Denver, Colorado, in 2015, Matt Rouch & The Noise Upstairs gained prominence with their unique sound, described as James Taylor meets the Fleet Foxes. They won Best Country Band in Denver by 303 Magazine in 2018 and Matt Rouch received an Independent Music and Entertainment Award (IMEA) for Folk Song of the Year for his song “Adelaide.”

The band broke up in 2020 and Matt took an extended break from performing. In 2022 he moved to Cincinnati, bringing his musical vision with him. After meeting new band members such as master fiddler Greta Propp, he knew it was time to get the ball rolling again with a new Cincinnati version of Matt Rouch & The Noise Upstairs. The band’s style remains a blend of folk rock and alternative country, affectionately termed “y’all-ternative.”

Band members include Matt Rouch – guitar, vocals, songwriter Greta Propp – violin, vocals, Alex Desch – bass and Kyle Todd – drums.

“The band just wants to make music for people who appreciate songwriting, melody, structure, etc., with a little twang to it,” Rouch added. “Not too much, just enough. I’ve been called ‘Country-Light’; might need to trademark that.”

The complete Music@BCM schedule is as follows:

July 11: Matt Rouch & The Noise Upstairs

July 18: Jake Speed & The Freddies

July 25: Moonshine Drive

Aug. 1: Ben Levin & The Heaters

Aug. 8: Hippie House

Aug. 15: Burning Caravan