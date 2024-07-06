Newport Central Catholic announces inaugural inductees into Fine Arts Hall of Fame

Newport Central Catholic High School has announced its inaugural class of inductees into its Fine Arts Hall of Fame:

• Andrew Bacigalupo ’03

• Kevan Brown ’90

• Rev. Bill Hinds, Edith Mariani, Steven Mendell ’66

• Rev. John Riesenberg ’52 and

• Denise Vulhop Watkins ’91.

Also being honored as the “Show of Distinction” is the 1989 Production of Guys and Dolls.

The induction ceremony will be Saturday, August 24 in the Newport Central Catholic Gymnasium.

The evening will begin with a social hour at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner and the induction ceremony will begin at 7 p.m.. The cost of the event is $35.00, and reservations and payment will be accepted online only at: ncchs.com.

All proceeds from the event directly support the Fine Arts programs at Newport Central Catholic.