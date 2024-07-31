Mike Tussey: Once upon a time, Cinci Reds barnstormed in off season (playing basketball)

It was late fall 1965 – the Reds were coming of a 89-73 record, finishing 4th in the National League. Blustery cold November and December were on the horizon. It was very common for the fans to see their favorite Major League baseball teams hit the local courts for charity basketball games versus the media and community teams.

The Reds produced a 7-man team comprised of FRANK ROBINSON, PETE ROSE, JOHNNY EDWARDS, RAY SHORE, JOE NUXHALL, JIMMY WYNNE (Astros) and SONNY WEBB (Padres ). It was Wednesday, December 8 and the game was played just north of Ironton, Ohio ,at Rock Hill High School.

Our local media team was dubbed “The Unfittables” by the Ironton Tribune Sports Page. Our team was comprised of Ken Jones and me representing WIRO and various writers from the Ironton Tribune.

However, it was decided by unknown sources that our team would add what would be determined as a non-media “ringer” to enhance our chances of victory versus the Reds.

The “X” factor was 6’4 270-lb Coy Bacon from Ironton. He played collegiately at Jackson State and was playing semi – pro football for the Charleston Rockets of the Continental Football League. In fact, two months after the game in February 1966, he signed with the NFL Dallas Cowboys, then onto the LA Rams, Chargers, and finally with the Bengals.

In front of a packed gym at Rock Hill High, “we” defeated the Reds, 115-108.

I remember playing about 2 minutes and scoring 4 points.

The game got very physical amid pushing and shoving down inside between Bacon and the Reds’ Johnny Edwards. What was supposed to be a fun game for charity almost got out of hand. However, when you pair very competitive athletes; you can expect an intense game.

Nevertheless, at the final buzzer, the smiles came out amid hearty handshakes.

The fans really loved it all for their cameras and of course – the Reds’ autographs.

Nearly a year went by and the breaking news revealed the Reds would return to the area – this time to Ashland, Kentucky. It would be almost a year to the day, December 7, 1966.

The game would be played at Ashland Paul Blazer High’s gym.

Ken Jones and I would return to represent WIRO along with several WCMI players and sports writers from Ashland’s Daily Independent and the Ironton Tribune.

The Reds were coming off a tough 1966 season finishing 76-84 and #7 in the League. Be that as it may, Ashland’s gym was packed with plenty of Reds fans. Pete Rose, Johnny Edwards, Joe Nuxhall, and Frank Robinson returned with Reds pitcher Jim O’Toole and shortstop Leo Cardenas. The Reds ran over us like a huge truck winning by 37 led by Pete Rose’s 52 points which included a fine dunk.

It was evident the Reds’ physical talent and skills overwhelmed us greatly; and that’s an understatement. After the game, a very nice reception for the players was held at a private residence that everyone really enjoyed.

Highlighting the evening was spending some time with Jim O Toole moments after the game. Jim was coming off the ’66 season with a 5-7 record and 3.55 ERA. He was later traded to the White Sox and posted a 4-3 season with a 2.82 ERA. Jim’s best season with the Reds was 1964 when he had a fine 17-7 record and 2.66 ERA.

Those Reds that entertained the fans before a full house that night in December 1966 continued on into the upcoming 1967 season. The Reds finished 87-75 finishing 4th in the League.

The Reds basketball barnstormers which usually included some players from other National league teams continued on for the next few years. Following the ’69 season, Pete Rose continued the idea of playing basketball for charity; but wanted to field a team with Reds players ONLY. Rose recruited Johnny Bench, Bobby Tolan, Lee May, Jim Maloney, Jim Stewart and others and just like that – the tour was on. The Reds would car pool or go by bus as far as 100 miles to play in high school gyms and college arenas. The Reds loved it and as usual, so did the fans.

On Thursday night Jan 7, 1971; the Reds were playing in Frankfort, Kentucky when Reds’ outfielder Bobby Tolan seriously ruptured his Achilles tendon during the game. He was coming off a super 1970 season when he hit .316 and led the National League in steals with 57. The injury was so severe; he missed the entire 1971 season. He later moved on to other major league teams; but never regained his former level of performance.

After losing Bobby Tolan for the ‘71 season; the Reds mandated an end to the off-season barnstorming basketball team. Possible injuries were just too much to consider which led the Reds to terminate the off season basketball games.

For the fans across Reds Country, they certainly loved to watch their favorite Reds, but loved meeting them up close as well.

So, 53 years ago the Reds and their charity off season barnstorming basketball teams came to an abrupt end. However, it was indeed a great time with tons of warm memories on a cold wintery night.

Turning back to baseball – tonight the 2024 Reds meet the Cubs at Great American Ballpark to complete a 3-game series. First pitch is 7:10.

Reds are off tomorrow and will open up the month of August with the San Francisco Giants for a 3-game weekend series beginning Friday August 2.

Yesteryear memories for a few are still very strong today of those dribbling Reds throughout Redsland.

For now, the 2024 season is percolating and as always…GO REDS.

Mike Tussey has “retired” from a 60-plus-year career as a legendary play-by-play announcer for over 2000 football, baseball, and basketball games, including most recently for ESPN+. His career also includes a stint in law enforcement, teaching and coaching, and writing books, including the “Touchdown Saints.” He grew up in Eastern Kentucky and now lives in Florence with his wife, Jo. He has opened another “Door of Opportunity” and is now a regular columnist for the NKyTribune.