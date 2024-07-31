Opinion – Col Owens: Harris v. Trump policies compared . . . see what you think

A reader has suggested that I only compare Trump and Harris on the basis of their schtick – whatever that is – and not their policies.

Well. Harris supports a legislative approach to the complexities of the border and immigration issues, as were included in the bill drafted by a bipartisan group of Senators and supported by Republicans. It was not adopted because Trump told Republican Senators not to vote for it, that he wanted the issue to run on.

Much has been made of Harris’s supposedly being a border czar during the Biden Administration. In fact she was not. Her role was to deal with causes of the flood of refugees seeking asylum. She spent her time working with governments in Central and South America to try to change conditions so that fewer people would feel compelled to leave for the border.

Harris supports national legislation protecting reproductive health rights of women, essentially the legislative incorporation of Roe v. Wade. Trump’s position shifts frequently, from allowing states to adopt their own positions to supporting a national ban on such rights. He has claimed to support exceptions for rape, incest or to save the mother’s life. Vance, his VP nominee, does not support those exceptions.

Harris supports tax and expenditure policies that support lower income and middle class families, so that they can work, stabilize economically, and pursue a better life, with attainable options for education, health care, and housing. Trump supports $5 trillion in tax cuts for the wealthy.

Harris supports NATO. Trump tried to undercut it. Harris supports Ukraine in its war with Russia. Trump does not, but supports Russia and its leader, Putin.

Harris supports a nuanced policy regarding the Israeli-Palestinian struggle, that would lay the foundation for the ultimate establishment of a two-state solution. Trump supports Israel alone. His urging of a quick solution to the present situation is for political, not humanitarian, reasons.

Harris strongly supports policies to attack climate change. She supports the Paris Accords. Trump strongly supports production and usage of traditional fossil fuels. He withdrew from the Paris Accords in his term.

Harris supports re-entering the Iran Nuclear Agreement that Trump withdrew from in his term.

These policy differences are important, very important, but they are not the only matters by which comparisons between the candidates can or should be made. Character and temperament matter greatly.

Harris is married, stepmother of two, an attorney, served as District Attorney in San Francisco, then elected statewide – in a state with 40 million people, more than the smallest 21 states combined – and served as Attorney General, then elected U.S. Senator, then elected Vice President of the United States. Never prosecuted for anything.

Trump married three times, convicted of 42 felonies for tax and campaign fraud related to paying hush money to a porn star. Found guilty in a separate civil action for sexual assault. Despite his claims to being a great businessman, has gone bankrupt 6 times. Prior to being elected President in 2016, he had never run for or been elected to any public office.

Aside from all that, there are the matters of general conduct and demeanor. And truth telling. The facts about these matters are well known about Trump. Harris does not engage in name-calling and points to facts when making comparisons and judgments.

I hope this satisfies those wanting such information.

Col Owens is a retired attorney and a law professor. He is author of the Bending the Arc Toward Justice.

