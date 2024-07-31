Ben Levin brings soulful R&B sound to Behringer-Crawford Museum’s Music@BCM stage Thursday

Don’t let his young age fool you, Ben Levin’s “old-school” sound and extraordinary talent are up to speed with soulful musicians twice his age. At just 24, Levin has carved a spot for himself in the R&B world as a pianist, vocalist and song writer. His 2024 schedule will take him around the country, with shows at the Chicago Blues Fest, Bayfront Blues Fest, and two weeks performing throughout Japan.

This prolific performer shares at least 50 shades of blue at the Behringer-Crawford Museum amphitheater stage on August 1 for the Music@BCM concert series.

First exposed to blues piano at age six when he saw his father Aron watching the Ray Charles biopic “Ray,” Levin began jamming with his dad’s band, The Heaters, at 11. Since then he has released four CDs, won the Dayton Blues Challenge with his piano mentor Ricky Nye on drums, organized and played in blues festivals here and abroad, and has hree Blues Music Award nominations including best piano player of the year (2023, 2024).

Ben’s latest album, “Take Your Time”, released in October 2022, features collaborations with blues legends Lil’ Ed, Bob Stroger, and Lil’ Jimmy Reed. The album received daily airplay for two months on Sirius XM radio and reached number seven on Living Blues radio charts.

Levin’s talent has elicited praise from critics like Mark Thompson of Blues Music Magazine, who commented, “The phrase ‘old soul’ certainly applies to Ben Levin. It’s remarkable that he has managed to learn much of the essence of the blues piano traditions at such a young age.”

Music@BCM is sponsored by the George & Margaret McLane Foundation, Ruth Faragher Family, WNOP – The Scurvy Crew, Hummel Hatfield Insurance, KW Mechanical and Ashley Development and takes place each Thursday evening from June 6 through August 15 with 10 family-friendly performances.

Weather permitting, concerts are held in BCM’s outdoor amphitheater at 1600 Montague Road – Devou Park, in Covington. In case of inclement weather, the events will move indoors.

The music runs from 7-9 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for members and youth ages 13-18 and free for children 12 and under. No outside alcohol is permitted. Adult beverages and delicious eats from Skyline Chili in Erlanger will be available for purchase. Guests should bring folding chairs or blankets.

The performances will be recorded and available later on the museum’s YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/bcmuseum.

For more information, call 859-491-4003, email info@bcmuseum.org or visit www.bcmuseum.org.

