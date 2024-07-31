Alex Fangman named director of development for Building Industry Association of NKY

Alex Fangman has been appointed Director of Development for the Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky (BIA). With 14 years of valuable experience in public education, Fangman brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to this role.

For the past seven years, Fangman has served as a school administrator, refining his skills in budget development, community relations, government policy, and communication. His proven expertise in data-driven decision-making, program evaluation, and stakeholder engagement has made a significant impact in his previous roles.

As Director of Development for the BIA, Fangman’s area of core focus includes working with the community to support the organization, Enzweiler Building Institute and the Covington Academy of Heritage Trades as follows:

• Fund raising

• Planned-giving

• Endowment funding

• Donor relations and communications

• In-kind donations

• Grant coordination and support

• Sponsorships

Most recently, Fangman served as a School Principal in the Kenton County School District, where he contributed to District steering committees aimed at improving student experiences and enhancing achievement. His educational background includes a B.A. from Northern Kentucky University (2009) and Master’s degrees from Georgetown College (2015) and Eastern Kentucky University (2017). Additionally, he is a graduate of the Leadership Kentucky Class of 2019, a program focused on addressing key state issues.

Residing in Independence with his wife and three children, Fangman maintains strong ties to the community he serves.

