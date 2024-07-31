Florence residents invited to celebrate the end-of-summer August 3 at Florence Government Center

The City of Florence is gearing up for an end-of-summer celebration with a free concert and car show on Saturday, August 3, at the Florence Government Center, located at 8100 Ewing Blvd. Bring your chair and settle in for the day!

This family-friendly event will kick off with a spectacular Car Show beginning noon-5

p.m., showcasing an impressive array of classic and modern vehicles. Car enthusiasts and spectators alike will have the chance to admire and entrants can take home an award including Mayor’s Choice, Chief of Police Choice, Best Classic and Best of Show.

Registration for the car show begins at noon with an entry of $20.

As the sun sets, the fun continues with a live concert featuring the dynamic and highly entertaining band, the Naked Karate Girls, taking the stage at 7:30 p.m. Known for their high-energy performances and diverse musical repertoire, the Naked Karate Girls promise a night of unforgettable entertainment.

Throughout the day and evening, attendees can enjoy a variety of food trucks including Phat Daddy’s Eats to Treats, Papa Pat’s Hotdogs, Dreamy Whip and Buffalo’s Best offering delicious options to satisfy all tastes. A designated kids activity area will also be available, ensuring fun for the whole family.

City of Florence