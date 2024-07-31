Rotary Club of Florence now accepting nominations for its 2024 Citizen of the Year award

The Rotary Club of Florence is seeking nominations for the 2024 Citizen of the Year Award. A candidate for Citizen of the Year should be a person or couple who has a heart to serve others. This typically is not someone who is constantly in the public eye but someone who “flies below the radar screen” and is not seeking public recognition. Nominations can be submitted online via www.florencerotary.org/coy and are due by 5:00 pm on Friday, August 2.

To be eligible, your nominee must:

• Currently be a citizen of Northern Kentucky • Have the respect and admiration of their friends, neighbors and peers • Play an active and useful role in the community • Exemplify the “Service above Self” standard in his or her professional and community involvement

Rotary Club of Florence President Ian Addington said, “The Rotary honors our community’s unsung heroes with our Citizen of the year program. There are folks in our community who are doing wonderful acts that are largely uncelebrated, mostly because they do the right things when no one is looking. Our club is always looking to celebrate those who make our community a better place, whether they be outstanding teachers, outstanding students or outstanding ordinary citizens.”

The Citizen of the Year Award was created in 1995 and has honored over 34 inductees since its inception. Previous recipients have included teachers, pastors, doctors, coaches, neighbors, non-profit directors, postmasters, missionaries, administrators and many others.

To nominate someone, please visit www.florencerotary.org/coy. Multiple letters of support are encouraged to demonstrate the nominee’s qualifications for the award. If a citizen has been previously nominated and was not the award winner, they are still eligible to receive the award.

Established in 1945, the Rotary Club of Florence consists of over 50 business and community leaders from across Boone County. The Rotary Club of Florence is a civic club that is part of Rotary International, an organization of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, and community leaders who come together to create positive, lasting change in our communities and around the world.

This year’s recipient will be honored at the club’s September 30 meeting.

To view a slide show of past recipients, please visit www.florencerotary.org/coy.

The Rotary Club of Florence, Kentucky is a community service organization focusing on “service above self.” The club’s meeting are streamed live to the club’s YouTube Channel. Guests are always welcome. To learn more about upcoming speakers and events, please visit the club’s website at www.florencerotary.org

Rotary Club of Florence