New KAHP, KVH partnership aimed at improving immunization rates among Kentucky children

Kentucky Association of Health Plans (KAHP) and Kentucky Voices for Health (KVH) announced a new partnership Tuesday that includes a 3-year, $360,000 grant engineered at building a stronger safety net, and improving vaccination rates among Kentucky kids.

“KVH does invaluable work with health plans, providers, pharmacists, community health workers, and social workers to address the unique needs of communities facing barriers to coverage, immunizations, and other basic needs,” said Tom Stephens, President and CEO of KAHP.

This partnership will focus on keeping kids covered as Medicaid renewals resume and increasing access to immunizations for school-aged children. Kentucky’s infants and children have some of the lowest immunization rates in the nation for vaccine-preventable illnesses like measles, mumps, rubella (German measles), pertussis (whooping cough), diphtheria, Covid, and tetanus (lockjaw).

Two decades ago, diseases like measles and polio were considered eradicated in the United States However, low immunization rates, complicated by disruptions of the COVID–19 pandemic, have ripened an unfortunate public health opportunity for these preventable diseases to return. The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services recently sent out a statewide news release warning of the increasing cases of whooping cough in the Commonwealth.

“The Kentucky Association of Health Plans is deeply committed to improving vaccine access and uptake across the Commonwealth,” said Tom Stephens, President and CEO of KAHP. “We have worked extensively with Jefferson County Public Schools and other districts to enhance vaccination rates. This is a responsibility that Kentucky’s Medicaid managed care plans make a top priority. We are working closely with healthcare providers, schools, and community organizations to ensure that every child has the opportunity to receive life-saving vaccinations. This includes efforts to educate parents about the safety and importance of vaccines, as well as initiatives to make vaccinations more accessible and convenient for families.”

Families should talk with a healthcare provider about the recommended immunizations for their household and how to get back on track if they’ve fallen behind. Most children can “pick right back up where they left off” if they happened to receive some immunizations prior to the pandemic and then fell behind due to wellness checks becoming delayed and school closures throughout 2020 and 2021.

“We’ll be rolling out a messaging campaign this back-to-school season, through the main respiratory virus peaks of fall and winter, and beyond,” said Kelly Taulbee, Director of Communications and Development at Kentucky Voices for Health. “We are particularly excited to partner with the Kentucky Association of Health Plans to help educate families and improve immunization rates for students because we recognize the pivotal role our health plans play in access to care.”

Families can find a provider, including those that offer free immunizations through the Vaccines for Children program, by calling the Kentucky Infectious Disease & Vaccine Call Center at 855-598-2246, Monday – Friday 8am – 5pm Eastern. But the call to action goes beyond parents, caregivers and the children they love: extended family members, neighbors, teachers, faith leaders, professionals, community members and policy makers… we all have a role to play in protecting the next generation with community immunity.

While the Vaccines for Children program ensures routine immunizations are available at no cost regardless of health plan or ability to pay, most kids in Kentucky already have coverage through Medicaid and the Kentucky Children’s Health Insurance Program (KCHIP). Protecting and increasing access to Medicaid and KCHIP, especially as children begin the renewal process for the first time since the pandemic, is a vital part of this new partnership to keep kids protected.

“We believe protecting and improving access to Medicaid is one of the single most important things Kentucky can do for its children and families,” said Taulbee. “We’ve been working diligently during the end of the Public Health Emergency and the return of Medicaid renewals to ensure no one who is eligible loses their coverage. Our efforts to #KeepKidsCovered will remain a strong priority of ours so that every child in Kentucky has access to the coverage and care they deserve.”

Kentucky Association of Health Plans