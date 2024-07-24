Interact for Health awards $650,0000 to four local organizations in effort to advance local policy changes

Interact for Health has announced four recipients of their Local Health Policy Request for Proposals (RFP). These grants aim to advance local policy and advocacy efforts focused on addressing the social, economic, and environmental factors that shape health in the Greater Cincinnati area.

“Interact for Health is dedicated to tackling the root causes that continue to create unequal health outcomes among different communities,” said Interact for Health President and CEO, Kate Schroder. “We look forward to partnering with these organizations that are rooted in community engagement and committed to lasting impact in their policy work.”

The four organizations selected to receive these grants plan to engage in local-level policy and advocacy efforts that aim to improve the economic stability, social and community context, and neighborhood environments of their communities. The awarded partners are:

1. Cradle Cincinnati Policy Committee: Deepening Engagement and Building Capacity for Advocacy $125,000 (2 yrs) Co-creating a policy agenda aligned with maternal and infant health equity, hosting policy and advocacy trainings, and annual community forums to empower Black women to engage confidently in the policy and advocacy process.

“Engaging in advocacy and policy is essential to addressing systemic inequities in maternal and infant health, ensuring access to health and wellness resources, and creating supportive environments for Black birthing people,” said Dr. Meredith Smith, Cradle Cincinnati Executive Director.

2. Green Umbrella: Transformative Health Justice through Climate Policy Action $150,000 (2 yrs) Advocating for policies that make regional communities more climate resilient, including policies about land use, anti-displacement, and a Regional Climate Action Plan.

“We want to make sure that communities that are most impacted by the negative impacts of climate change have the opportunity to thrive in the green economy,” said Ryan Mooney-Bullock, Executive Director, Green Umbrella.

3. Housing Opportunities Made Equal of Greater Cincinnati (HOME): Fair Housing and Tenant Rights Advocacy $225,000 (3 yrs) Increasing Black homeownership in Greater Cincinnati and educating renters about tenant rights and eviction prevention.

“The Cincinnati region has a legacy of racial segregation that perpetuates severe housing disparities for lower-income households and Black households. Public policies created this legacy of housing segregation, so we need new policies that dismantle segregation and create a new legacy of fair and equitable housing for all,” said Elisabeth Risch, Executive Director of Housing Opportunities Made Equal (HOME).

4. ReNewport: West Newport Community Benefits Agreement Project: $150,000 (2 yrs) Creating a Community Benefits Agreement Plan with the neighborhood association of West Newport and residents of Newport to take on public health issues including housing, pollution, the environment, and equitable solutions for the Newport neighborhood.

“[We hope] that as more development continues to come to the neighborhood, it can be influenced by the community to ensure opportunities being created can be achievable for all and that regardless of background and income level, West Newport is a neighborhood where you can thrive and achieve your dreams,” said Josh Tunning, Executive Director of ReNewport.

