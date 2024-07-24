Reed Sheppard’s showing in NBA Summer League is no surprise

By Keith Taylor

Kentucky Today

Reed Sheppard had a message for his doubters after he was selected as the third overall pick in the NBA Draft.

“May my haters live long to see my success,” Sheppard posted on his “X” account less than a week after the former University of Kentucky guard and Mr. Basketball was drafted by the Houston Rockets.

It didn’t long for Sheppard to provide a glimpse into what his professional career could look like following his impressive showing in the NBA Summer League. Much like he did in his lone season at Kentucky last season while coming off the bench, the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Year provided stellar performances on both ends of the court.

In four games, Sheppard averaged 20 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 rebounds per game for the Rockets. He also collected 11 steals on the defensive end of the court. Those numbers garnered Sheppard praise from league insiders, many of which now say Sheppard should have been the top pick in the draft. His numbers were better than the two draft picks before him and certainly better than Bronny James, son of NBA standout LeBron James.

His rise on the basketball scene took shape last summer in the GOLBL Jam in Toronto, easily making the transition from high school to college. Although his parents — former Kentucky standouts Jeff Sheppard and Stacey Reed Sheppard — made a name for themselves on the basketball court, Sheppard carved his own niche.

His parents offered their full support from the beginning and allowed Sheppard to become his own player and it shows on and off the court. In the Sheppard household, God was first and foremost. On his “X” account header, the words, “Chase God and blessings will chase you.”

“I think God deserves the most credit,” Jeff Sheppard said on ESPN recently. “You know, he’s given him so many gifts. He loves to play. He has fun. He plays with a joy. And we’ve worked hard and spent time in the gym with him. Stacey especially has traveled all over the country with AAU ballgames and high school games. And our college games. And here we are, truly a dream come true, so thankful.”

While many were hopeful Sheppard would return to Lexington and play for his father’s teammate, Mark Pope, for a second season, his maturity on the court surpassed the need for more growth at the collegiate level.

He was ready for the next level and it was time to make the leap. He did so at just the right time, and the next step for Sheppard is his first full season competing against the best of the best in the NBA. He passed his first professional exam and is ready for the big test.

“I’m super excited,” Sheppard said following the draft. “They have a really good thing going in Houston. The coach is really good … They have a bunch of really young, athletic guys, and we’ll be able to play fast. It’s going to be fun.”