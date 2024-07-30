NKY Chamber’s Aug. 20 Eggs ‘N Issues to address efforts to grow trades talent pipeline

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce’s (NKY Chamber) upcoming Eggs ‘N Issues: Growing our Region’s Trades Talent will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 20 from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Receptions Banquet and Conference Center – South, located at 1379 Donaldson Road in Erlanger.

As certified trades professionals continue to be high in demand – the Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates more than three million skilled trades jobs will remain open by 2028 – Kristen Smitherman-Voltaire, MS, PMP, community and citizenship director for Turner Construction Company, moderates the panel discussion with industry experts about what is being done to grow our region’s trades talent.

Scheduled Speakers include:

• Dr. Fernando Figueroa, president of Gateway Community and Technical College, has more than 25 years of classroom instruction under his belt. He’s armed with a Ph.D. and Master of Arts in English from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge and a Bachelor of Arts in English from Loyola University in New Orleans. In his time at Gateway, he’s been an advocate for initiatives in the region focused on workforce development and diversity, inclusion, and equity. • Brady Jolly, president and CEO of Jolly Plumbing, has his Bachelor of Science in entrepreneurship/entrepreneurial studies. He’s been CEO at Jolly for more than five years and wants to carry on the company’s goal of offering people in the region the highest level of quality products and services in plumbing, drains, heating, and air. • Diane McConnell, MSEd, LPC, director of Workforce Development at Enzweiler Building Institute, brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in overseeing and managing technical training programs and workforce development to the panel. She holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Ohio Northern University and earned her master’s in education and allied professions from the University of Dayton. In her current role, she aspires to bridge the gap between workforce needs and talent development while inspiring the next generation of skilled professionals. • Carolyn Stewart, principal of Campbell County Area Technology Center, graduated with her Bachelor of Arts in social studies with certifications in special education and secondary social studies from Northern Kentucky University. She earned her Master of Arts in educational instructional leadership from NKU in 2006 as well as her Certification for School Superintendent in 2014. She aspires to expand technical partnerships and opportunities throughout the community.

“The growth of trades occupations in the U.S. continues to outpace the supply, and Northern Kentucky is no exception,” said Brent Cooper, president and CEO of the NKY Chamber. “Certified trades professionals are in high demand, especially in certain roles offering competitive salaries and benefits. We need to attract eager skilled trades professionals to meet our regional demand, and our panel of experts will provide insight into the efforts being made to balance supply and demand on trades professionals in Northern Kentucky.”

Eggs ‘N Issues: Growing our Region’s Trades Talent will begin with attendee check-in, breakfast and networking from 7:30 to 7:55 a.m. The keynote presentation and audience Q&A session will follow until 9 a.m. Registration is $30 for NKY Chamber members and $50 for future members. The NKYP rate is $20; Free with NKYP Event Pass. Pre-registration is required online at NKYChamber.com.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce