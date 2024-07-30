United Way names 81 community partners for ’24-25 funding of $11.3 million

United Way of Greater Cincinnati (UWGC) has announced its 2024-2025 funded partners. These organizations will build upon the collaborative, systems-change work developed during the last two years.

Funding allows partners to support immediate economic well-being while also continuing to innovate community-informed long-term solutions.

“These trusted community partners play a pivotal role in our transformational work,” said Moira Weir, UWGC President and CEO.

“The organizations offer critical services, and their insights inform large-scale efforts to help families build foundations that can last for generations.”

UWGC is investing almost $11.3 million in the 81 community partners listed below through June 2025.

Organizations range from small place-based organizations to large operations spanning our nine-county service area.

The work of all UWGC partners aligns with our key impact areas: educational success, financial empowerment and housing security. UWGC hosts the organizations for community learning convenings throughout the year where they share tools and discuss challenges, roadblocks and successes.

The partners are:

• 4C for Children

• Adams Brown Counties Economic Opportunities, Inc.

• BAWAC, Inc.

• Beech Acres Parenting Center

• Best Point Education & Behavioral Health

• Bethany House Services, Inc.

• Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Cincinnati

• Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Cincinnati

• Breakthrough Cincinnati, Inc.

• Brighton Center, Inc.

• Brighton Properties, Inc.

• Caracole, Inc.

• Catholic Charities of Southwestern OH & Su Casa Hispanic Center

• Center for Employment Opportunities

• Center for Great Neighborhoods of Covington

• Central Clinic

• Child Focus, Inc.

• Children’s Law Center

• Cincinnati Works

• Cincinnati Youth Collaborative

• Cincinnati–Hamilton County Community Action Agency

• Clermont County Community Services, Inc.

• Collective Empowerment Group of Cincinnati

• Community Matters Cincinnati Inc

• Consortium of African American Early Childhood Educators (CAA-ECE)

• Cornerstone Renter Equity

• Corporation for Ohio Appalachian Development

• Covington Partners

• Dearborn Clearinghouse

• Easterseals Redwood

• Every Child Succeeds

• FamiliesFORWARD

• Family Nurturing Center

• Found House Interfaith Hospitality Network

• Found Village

• Freestore Foodbank

• Generation NOW

• GRAD Cincinnati, Inc.

• Greater Cincinnati Behavioral Health Services

• Greater Cincinnati Microenterprise Initiative

• Health Care Access Now

• HER Cincinnati

• High Achievers Aim High

• Holly Hill Child & Family Solutions

• HOME (Housing Opportunities Made Equal)

• IKRON Corporation

• Jewish Family Service of the Cincinnati Area

• Jurisdiction–wide Resident Advisory Board

• Last Mile Food Rescue, Inc.

• Learning Grove

• Legal Aid of the Bluegrass

• Legal Aid Society of Greater Cincinnati

• Life Learning Center

• Lighthouse Youth & Family Services

• Lincoln Heights Outreach Inc.

• Madisonville Education & Assistance Center, Inc.

• Madisonville Mission Ministries

• Mental Health America of Northern Kentucky & Southwest Ohio

• Mercy Neighborhood Ministries

• MORTAR

• National Network of Youth Ministries – Greater Cincinnati Area

• New Horizons Rehabilitation, Inc.

• NewPath Child & Family Solutions

• Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission, Inc.

• One Community, One Family

• Pro Seniors

• RefugeeConnect

• Safe Passage, Inc.

• Safety Net Alliance of Northern Kentucky

• Santa Maria Community Services

• Seven Hills Neighborhood Houses

• Strategies to End Homelessness

• Talbert House

• The Bail Project

• The Consortium for Resilient Young Children

• The DAD Initiative, Inc.

• The Healing Center

• The Ion Center for Violence Prevention

• Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio

• Welcome House, Inc.

• Women Helping Women

• Working In Neighborhoods

• YES Home

• YMCA of Greater Cincinnati – Cradle to Career

• YWCA of Greater Cincinnati

