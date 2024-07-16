Opinion – David Beck: Celebrating 120 Years, 120 counties at Kentucky State Fair Aug. 15-25

As we approach the 120th Kentucky State Fair, we are reminded of the rich tradition representing the heart of the Commonwealth.

This special anniversary is not just a number; it symbolizes our state’s unique make-up of rural and urban life, brought together in one grand celebration. With exactly 120 counties, from Fulton to Pike County, every corner of our state contributes to the diverse and vibrant culture we celebrate at the fair.

While the fair’s history is filled with incredible experiences and attractions, it is also rooted in resilience and community spirit. Since its inception in 1902 and finding a permanent home in Louisville in 1906, the Kentucky State Fair has weathered many storms. It faced cancellations due to funding issues, endured the trials of wartime, saw low attendance during the Great Depression, and even relocated temporarily while the fairgrounds served as a defense site. Each challenge was met with unwavering determination, and the fair emerged stronger each time, much like the people of Kentucky.

Over the decades, the fair has evolved, leaving behind a legacy that epitomizes the Kentuckian spirit: resilient in adversity, warm in hospitality, and steadfast in support of one another. The fair’s past is peppered with unique events such as ostrich and armadillo races, classic carnival sideshows, and even the Rooster Crowing Contest. Today, it centers around friendly competitions, family fun, and ever-growing livestock and general entry contests.

This year, we are excited to present an array of attractions that honor our storied past while embracing the future. Highlights include the Oak Ridge Boys’ 50th Kentucky State Fair performance, showcasing the best in Kentucky livestock, crowning the Five-Gaited World’s Grand Champion at the World’s Championship Horse Show, awarding blue ribbons for exceptional general entries, indulging in locally grown food, and supporting community initiatives like the Sunshine Class.

I invite you to join us from August 15-25 in Louisville to celebrate the essence of Kentucky and its people. From the dedication of our youth livestock participants who present the state’s best to the craftsmanship of thousands of general entries submitted by passionate exhibitors, the fair is a testament to the hard work and creativity found in every county. Visit our website at kystatefair.org, where you can view the schedule of activities and purchase the best-priced admission tickets which include free parking.

Throughout the 11 days of the fair, we will honor and celebrate all 120 counties, their residents, and their invaluable contributions. Join us in this grand tradition as we continue to build upon the legacy of the Kentucky State Fair, a celebration of community, resilience, and the unique spirit of our Commonwealth.

David S. Beck is president and CEO of Kentucky Venues.