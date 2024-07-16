Kentucky Venues hiring temporary employees for state fair; application period open through July 26

With the Kentucky State Fair exactly one month away, it’s time for the event to find enthusiastic, excited workers to fill hundreds of temporary positions with responsibilities ranging from guest services to operations.

Beginning Monday, Kentucky State Fair owner and operator Kentucky Venues began conducting walk-in interviews Mondays-Fridays from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. through Friday, July 26. Applicants could be offered a job on the spot.

The fair is looking to hire temporary employees to work multiple areas throughout the event, including Gates/Admissions, Guest Services, Checkpoint Security, Ushers, and Grounds Crew. Positions range in pay from $12.50 to $13.50 per hour with opportunity for overtime pay. No experience is necessary, but applicants must be at least 18-years-old, able to stand for long periods inside or outside, and able to work around crowds.

Interested applicants should enter the Kentucky Exposition Center through Gate 1 or 6 and park in Lot J. There will be signs outside Broadbent Arena directing where to go. Applicants need two forms of identification: one with a photo and a social security card. They should also bring their bank routing and account numbers for direct deposit or a voided check.

Applicants can also visit the state fair website at kystatefair.org and apply. Applications will be considered on a first-come, first-served basis.

