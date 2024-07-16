Kentucky by Heart: Exercise is important always, but as we age, some adjustments need be made

By Steve Flairty

NKyTribune columnist

Oh, the glorious sunshine of summer… but oh, the challenging heat and humidity of the season. For a man nearing 71 years-old, a few adjustments in his daily life routine might, I’m convinced, may be appropriate for his own good.

Back in the early 1980s, near age 30, I was smack dab in the middle of the running craze, both for reasons of health and to nurture my desire to compete. I annually ran in Lexington’s Bluegrass 10,000 race, along with numerous other ones in the area. And though not naturally fast, I trained hard, and my results were fairly good. I even won a trophy or two.

Looking back at the conditions under which I trained, this guy probably pushed the envelope. I usually stayed well-hydrated, but I’d sometimes purposefully run in the highest heat of the day for six miles, and somedays even ten. No pain, no gain was the mindset. On those really hard training days, I’d end a long run with several sprints on an eighth of a mile steep hill. That done, I actually embraced the feeling of walking home after running, totally exhausted. I figured I was doing my body a favor by getting it in great shape — even in the summer dog days.

I don’t do that today, and shouldn’t have in the past. At 70, I still see the need to be active, but a dose of common sense now rules — and it’s especially important with our most recent summer weather conditions.

Studies are showing that walking, done briskly and regularly, can have similar results to running for producing healthy outcomes. About twenty years ago, I pulled away from running when a discomfort to my right knee, almost always appearing after going only three miles, persisted. Though I missed running at first, I gradually adjusted to walking, and that’s what I do today.

For motivation, I wear a pedometer and try to get at least 7500 steps per day. My goal previously was 10,000 but researching led me to understand that 10,000 is not as magical as once thought. There are benefits to be had from many less steps, current research shows. And being a busy guy, it wasn’t always practical anyway.

My neighborhood is a great place for walking, and I set aside at least five days per week to make a loop of 25 minutes, almost always at about 8:30 a.m. before it gets too hot. That’s not enough time to make the 7500-step goal, but with ten flower gardens to tend and spread out over our one-acre lot, the remaining steps are pretty easy to attain. I’m convinced that such an activity level, even in the warmth of summer, can be done safely and beneficially.

Rather than spending hours in the sun, as I did in the past, I usually keep my outside time to fifteen-minute intervals, especially in the middle of the day. That’s because, in recent years, I’ve become more aware of the dangers from sun exposure. I developed skin cancer on the tip of my nose in 2022. The removal was a bit painful, so I don’t mind doing regular checkups as a precaution. I’d like to keep those sessions under the knife at a minimum going forward.

So, what’s a typical summer day like of wise health activities? I usually write for a couple of hours, then “reward” myself with a break — doing such chores as watering or trimming dead blooms from the flowers. Then I go back to writing, repeating outside chores again in a few hours. There’s a good balance to it, and it has a nice psychological feel.

I like to wear short pants and a long sleeve shirt, which affords, at least, my arms some sunburn protection (long pants overheat me). I use sunscreen cream when my outside stays are extended, usually when I mow, unless I choose to mow early or near dusk.

Besides the enjoyment gained from gardening and walking, doing each helps diminish the stress of writing deadlines and other challenges. Too much stress can be a killer, so I keep that in mind continually.

Dehydration is a serious matter in the summer for people of all ages. Fluid intake is, of course, the remedy, and I try to take plenty. That means doing so even if I’m not thirsty. I need to be better at this, though. Writing in an air-conditioned room for much of the day doesn’t bring on much thirst, so it’s a matter of getting into the right habit. Feel free to email me as a reminder. Of these items, this is my biggest failing.

As is fairly obvious, most of these adjustments to age are simply common-sense measures. These days, I’ve learned to be more intentional in making them, and I hope my fellow baby boomers are, too.