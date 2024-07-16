Kentucky Arts Council seeking nominations for Commonwealth’s 2025-26 Poet Laureate

The Kentucky Arts Council is accepting nominations for 2025-2026 Kentucky Poet Laureate.

Nominations may be made by individuals or organizations inside or outside of Kentucky, and will be assessed on:

• The publication of a written body of work informed by living in Kentucky • Critical acclaim for the work’s high degree of creativity • The nominee’s capacity to promote the literary arts in Kentucky across the Commonwealth

The Kentucky Poet Laureate’s minimum duties over the two-year term are to make a presentation at the Kentucky Arts Council’s annual Kentucky Writers’ Day — held on or around April 24 — and to promote the literary arts in Kentucky through readings of their work, workshops and presentations at meetings, seminars, conferences, schools and libraries across the state.

The Kentucky General Assembly established the Kentucky Poet Laureate position in 1991. The governor appoints the poet laureate for a two-year term. The word poet in the position’s title is interpreted in its broadest sense to include professional writers whose accomplishments are in any recognized literary form, including poetry, fiction, creative nonfiction, playwriting and screenwriting.

The nomination deadline is Sept. 30.

Kentucky Arts Council