UW, GE Aerospace Foundation name grantees for new workforce development funding

United Way of Greater Cincinnati (UWGC) announces the inaugural grantees of the Future of Manufacturing Fund, made possible with support from the GE Aerospace Foundation. The five organizations, including Learning Grove, were selected for their ongoing efforts to address critical gaps in the advanced manufacturing workforce and their innovative ideas for scaling these initiatives.

“Today’s news exemplifies how private funding and philanthropic partners can drive positive change in our community,” said Moira Weir, United Way President and CEO. “A robust workforce supported by initiatives like this attracts people to the area and fosters a stronger, more resilient economy for everyone. We thank the organizations that applied for this opportunity and look forward to working together to build a community where all people can thrive now and in the future.”

This new partnership leverages a $1 million investment from the GE Aerospace Foundation to strengthen workforce development programs in response to growing demand in the aviation and manufacturing sectors.

“We are excited to see each of the inaugural grant recipients focus on encouraging more students to consider a career in advanced manufacturing, building a stronger pipeline for the future that will benefit the entire community,” said Meghan Thurlow, GE Aerospace Foundation President. “The GE Aerospace Foundation is proud to support these different approaches to addressing our shared goal and looks forward to seeing what they will accomplish through the Future of Manufacturing Fund.”

There are three yearly funding cycles in all. The first class of grantees selected for the Future of Manufacturing Fund include:

Advanced Manufacturing Industry Partnership (AMIP)’s Manufacturing Education Expansion Initiative: To facilitate earlier engagement of potential manufacturing workers in high schools, offer additional support for its Boot Camp participants, and expand its existing model of career development into Clermont County.

Cincinnati Youth Collaborative (CYC)’s Advanced Manufacturing Career Pathway Program: To expand and enhance the program through increases in enrollment, certified program graduates, and job placements.

Great Oaks Career Campuses Adult Education’s Operation CNC and Advanced Manufacturing: To encourage enrollment by increasing public awareness of CNC and advanced manufacturing, including the available careers, the type of work, potential income, and room for advancement.

LEAD Training’s Manufacturing Workforce Initiative: To expand its Manufacturing Pathway Program to six schools in local communities, increasing enrollment and providing 1:1 career coaching for students interested in manufacturing. It will also engage students with STEM workshops and other programs that offer early exposure to manufacturing careers.

Learning Grove’s NaviGo College and Career Prep for Manufacturing Careers: To replicate and scale NaviGo’s programming that supports Northern Kentucky’s most vulnerable youth by helping them build occupational identities. Students will now learn about career paths within the manufacturing sector.

The Future of Manufacturing Fund builds on UWGC and the GE Aerospace Foundation’s efforts to create a more robust and diverse workforce across manufacturing and paves the way for future collaboration to support the future of manufacturing.

United Way of Greater Cincinnati