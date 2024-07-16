Next generation of IT talent meets with industry leaders at NKU intern summit

Nearly 300 students from universities and high schools across the country are gathering at Northern Kentucky University’s Student Union today for the 8th annual intern summit, an all-day professional development conference.

The students are interns with the region’s largest Information Technology (IT) employers including Procter & Gamble and GE Aerospace, which are only some of the attending organizations that represent thousands of IT jobs in the greater Cincinnati area.

The CIO Roundtable’s IT Intern Summit, with support from the INTERalliance of Greater Cincinnati, gives IT students valuable opportunities to learn from senior industry leaders.

The event is an effort to grow the talent pipeline in information technology, support the next generation of talent and encourage students to return to the Greater Cincinnati region for careers after graduation.

Through breakout and educational sessions, networking opportunities and hands-on experience, the summit offers interns a full day of curated professional development to prepare them for successful careers in IT.

P&G’s President of Global Shared Services, April Cielica, and the Cincinnati Regional Chamber of Commerce CEO, Brendon Cull, will serve as this year’s keynote speakers.

The full schedule of the day’s events is listed here.