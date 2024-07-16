Senior CommUnity Care of NKY Program announces opening of PACE senior care program

Senior CommUnity Care of Northern Kentucky is celebrating the opening of the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) serving eligible participants residing in Northern Kentucky — including Boone, Campbell, Kenton, Gallatin, Carroll, Owen, Grant and Pendleton counties.

Senior CommUnity Care of Northern Kentucky PACE will host a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on July 17 from noon to 3:30 p.m., with ribbon cutting ceremony at 12:15 p.m. at 47 Cavalier Blvd. in Florence.

Senior CommUnity Care of Northern Kentucky is a partnership of Volunteers of America National Services (VOANS) PACE Holding Company, a recognized PACE operator, and St. Elizabeth Healthcare.

Additional community supporters include VOA-Mid-States, continuing their commitment to the vital services to this region. St. Elizabeth Healthcare and its affiliated physicians have partnered with PACE to provide care for the program’s participants. Baptist Life Communities is also a sponsor of this program.

“We are excited to bring the Senior CommUnity Care of Northern Kentucky PACE program to this region,” said Robert McFalls, Executive Director of Senior CommUnity Care of Northern Kentucky. “Our goal is to provide high-quality, person-centered care that addresses the physical, emotional and social needs of older adults, while also providing much-needed support to their families.”

PACE is a federal-state program that offers comprehensive care for older adults who prefer to age in place rather than moving to nursing homes. PACE covers all Medicare and Medicaid services and uses an interdisciplinary team of healthcare providers. Services are provided in PACE centers and participants’ homes, resulting in high satisfaction rates, low hospitalization rates and positive health outcomes. According to the National PACE Association (NPA), PACE originated in San Francisco and is now available in 32 states through over 151 sponsoring organizations with more than 306 PACE centers nationally.

The PACE program offers a wide range of services, including primary and specialty medical care, prescriptions, rehabilitation, transportation, day center, social activities, meal assistance and in-home care services. Participants in the program receive an individualized care plan developed by a team of healthcare professionals, including doctors, nurses, social workers, therapists and nutritionists, who work collaboratively to ensure the best possible care for each participant.

The Senior CommUnity Care of Northern Kentucky program is open to individuals aged 55 and older, who qualify for nursing facility level of care, live within our service area and are able to live safely within their community with support. The program is designed to provide comprehensive care to older adults who wish to age in place.

To learn more about the Senior CommUnity Care of Kentucky program and its services or to schedule a tour, please call 859-970-2450 or visit www.seniorcommunitycarenky.org.

For more information on VOA and VOANS, visit www.voa.org or www.voans.org.

Volunteers of America