Horizon Funds NKY Philanthropy Symposium set for Oct. 1, nominations sought for awards by Aug. 15

Horizon Community Funds will host its annual NKY Philanthropy Symposium on Tuesday, October 1 at the St. Elizabeth Training and Education Center in Erlanger.

This year’s symposium will focus on income aligned housing topics. Attendees will also engage in conversations on the topics to help better shape the future growth of Northern Kentucky.

The Horizon Nonprofit Awards are an additional component of the symposium and highlight the work of nonprofit leaders and volunteers who serve Boone, Campbell, and Kenton counties.

Award categories include:

• Executive of the Year (Large)

• Executive of the Year (Small)

• Staff Member of the Year

• Board Member of the Year

• Volunteer of the Year

Nominations are now open, and all submissions are due by Thursday, August 15. Nomination forms can be found at horizonfunds.org.

“We are looking forward to a dynamic discussion around the state of housing and the opportunities that exist in our region,” said Nancy Grayson, President and CEO of Horizon Community Funds. “The Horizon Nonprofit Awards are a highlight of the event, celebrating individuals who significantly impact the local nonprofit sector.”

Tickets and additional information will be available in August 2024. For information on sponsorships, please contact Nancy Grayson at ngrayson@horizonfunds.org.

Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky