Governor Andy Beshear, South Korean police officials sign driver’s license reciprocity agreement

Gov. Andy Beshear, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray and South Korea’s National Police Agency Commissioner General Hee-keun Yoon attended a signing ceremony today in the South Korea’s capital city, Seoul, to formalize a driver’s license reciprocity agreement between the two governments that aims to support job growth.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between South Korea’s National Police Agency (NPA) and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Division of Driver Licensing will help boost economic growth by simplifying the process of maintaining a non-commercial driver’s license for Koreans living in Kentucky and Kentuckians residing in Korea. Seven Korean-owned facilities currently operate in the commonwealth, with six others announced during this administration, which will push employment by Korean operations to 6,700 people statewide.

“With more Korean companies investing in Kentucky’s booming economy, this landmark agreement will allow their residents to quickly feel part of their new Kentucky home by ensuring they can maintain transportation access to jobs and take in all Kentucky has to offer,” said Gov. Beshear.

The MOU is a collaboration between the South Korean government and multiple Team Kentucky state agencies, including KYTC and the Cabinet for Economic Development, to recognize and respect each other’s driver’s license standards without requiring additional driving tests. Under the agreement, a Korean driver’s license will be valid for up to one year and can be exchanged for a Kentucky license during that time.

The MOU allows individuals ages 18 and older, lawfully residing in Kentucky, to exchange a valid Korean driver’s license for a Kentucky Class D Operator’s License upon meeting all first-time statutory license requirements – except road and written testing – at Driver Licensing Regional Offices and paying requisite fees. Similarly, the NPA will permit eligible Kentucky residents in Korea to exchange their Class D Operator’s License for a Korean Class 2 Ordinary Driver’s License. Both sides maintain the right to require additional documentation or tests if there are concerns about an applicant’s ability to safely operate a motor vehicle.

“Transportation is a vital part of Kentucky’s ability to provide a sense of community to temporary and permanent residents,” said Secretary Gray. “This agreement provides a simplified licensing process that moves Kentucky forward while still maintaining safety standards.”

The agreement also emphasizes the importance of privacy and data protection by complying with relevant laws in both regions. While not creating any legally binding obligations under international law, the MOU commits both sides to cooperate within their respective legal frameworks, ensuring the seamless exchange of driver’s licenses.

On July 5, the Governor announced that he was taking an economic development trip to Japan and the Republic of Korea to bring new jobs to the Commonwealth. This week he is meeting with leaders at existing Kentucky companies as well as businesses considering future investment in the United States.

Governor’s Office