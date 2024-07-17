Opinion – Cole Cuzik: Educational opportunity protects children and teachers

On April 19, The Biden Administration issued an executive order which unveiled new Title IX regulations in an effort to change the original, noble intent of protecting girls from sex-based discrimination. The 1972 amendment declared: “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.”

This landmark law ensured equal access to protection, education and sports for girls, leading to significant advancements for women in traditionally male-dominated fields. However, in 2024, the Biden administration is attempting to redefine “sex” as one’s fluid “gender identity,” undermining these protections and opportunities for girls. This change accompanies another pending rule that will allow boys to compete on girls’ sports teams and compromise privacy.

The new mandate was scheduled to take effect on August 1, affecting every public school in America. Beginning in 2022, Kentucky moved to prevent a rollback of Title IX by passing laws to protect women’s sports (SB83, 2022) and protecting girl’s private spaces and prohibiting gender ideology from being taught in the classroom (SB150, 2023). Nonetheless, the federal government has threatened to withhold funds from schools that do not comply with the mandate.

Fortunately, in June, Chief Judge Danny Reeves of the U.S. District Court in Eastern Kentucky issued an injunction to halt the implementation of the new rule until a court makes a final decision.

In the midst of this back and forth legal and political battle, it highlights a needed change for Kentucky’s educational landscape, not just for children, but also teachers and administrators. Consider the teachers who are dissatisfied with their current environment or struggling under unsupportive administrations. They deserve orderly classroom and curriculum that is free from pushing political agendas.

Studies have shown that 44% of teachers feel they are always or very often stressed in the classroom. This stems from the aforementioned political mandates and unruly classrooms for which they lack discipline tools to correct. Both hinder the teaching of subjects they love. Educational opportunities help them too.

Even the National Education Association acknowledges a potential mass exodus of “burnt-out” teachers, driven by federal mandates that have fundamentally altered classroom teaching. From COVID policies to political and social agendas, teachers and students need options that align with their values and priorities.

Furthermore, it is a parent’s right to have their children in a safe and thriving education system. While groups like the Commonwealth Policy Center will continue to advocate for protections for girls in Kentucky’s public schools, activists will continue to try to convince schools that exploring gender transition is healthy for children, even outside their parent’s knowledge.

That’s why I believe we should empower Kentucky families to choose what’s best for their children, no matter their financial means. Currently, Kentucky is the only Midwestern state that does not permit families to use their tax dollars for non-public education. Consider neighboring states such as Tennessee and Indiana who have educational opportunity. A recent survey found that 99% of parents in Tennessee who participated in the state Educational Savings Account program were satisfied with the results. In Indiana, they recently removed eligibility requirements for their education program, sparking a 31% increase in participation in just one year. These statistics show the growing demand for educational options and its participants are receiving the education they’ve desired.

As a father of three children, I understand the sacrifices families are choosing to make this possible according to their budget. Too many parents are facing inflationary prices on necessities like food, housing, and energy at the expense of sending their kids to the best school possible.

If Kentuckians truly believe in the right to raise their children in a safe and thriving education system, educational opportunity is the answer. This option benefits not only faith-based families, with Catholic, Protestant, Jewish, and Islamic schools available, but also those who prioritize academic excellence. Non-religious families also deserve access to charter schools and college preparatory academies.

On November 5, Kentuckians will vote on a ballot measure (Amendment 2) allowing the state legislature to offer more educational options for families. From the rural counties to the most urban areas, educational options have proven to increase student outcomes in both public and private schools around the nation. It’s an idea long overdue for our Commonwealth.

Cole Cuzick is the Director of Political Outreach of the Commonwealth Policy Center.