Submissions sought from Native American artists living in Kentucky for new visual art exhibit

The Kentucky Arts Council, the Kentucky Heritage Council and the Kentucky Native American Heritage Commission have announced a call to Native American artists living in Kentucky to submit visual art for consideration in an exhibit.

Goals of this exhibit are to share expressions of Native Americans’ experiences in Kentucky today, and recognize that Native American individuals, families and communities are here and have lived in Kentucky all along. This call to artists is open to federally recognized, state recognized, and unrecognized Native Americans, 18 or older, who are Kentucky residents.

Artwork will be chosen by a panel of Native American Kentuckians. This exhibit will be displayed in the Kentucky Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort in October and November, then travel to locations across Kentucky through May 2025.

For more information about artist eligibility and the application process, please visit the call for entries page.

If you have difficulty accessing or completing the online application, please call Mark Brown at 502-892-3115 or email mark.brown@ky.gov.

Kentucky Arts Council