Opinion – Judy Harris: Sharing a part of a history about Terry Connor’s tenure at TMU

Sharing a bit of history here, in honor of the Olympics, and reflecting a personal interest in documenting “The Essence of a Champion,” about Terry Connor’s tenure as Athletic Director at Thomas More University. This is part of a series that I have written over a 10 year period.

March 2016

It was during the week leading up to a weekend of NCAA Division III Women’s Basketball Tournaments featuring TMU’s undefeated team and held at Connor Convocation Center.

On campus early, I expected to see Athletic Director Terry Connor in his exercise clothes completing his personal commitment to a workout before his official day began. But this day, Terry’s exercise equipment was broom and dustpan as he made his way sweeping up lint, dust, and bits from the tiers of spectator seats. From a distance, the stands looked okay.

Another coach called from the railing that he would be glad to help. Terry thanked him saying he was almost finished. As Terry neared the last step of the last section, I noticed that he was holding his phone to his ear while pressing his foot around and around. Something wasn’t right. Within a few minutes a repairman arrived.

Terry’s sweeping had multiple purposes. His checking on the condition of the area, bit by bit, ensured safety as well as his standard of cleanliness for the many fans who would pack those seats that weekend.

Summer 2024

This past week, the TMU men’s basketball coaches, head coach Justin Ray and associate coach Spencer Berlekamp hosted a four-day basketball camp for young wannabees. They were assisted by members of our men’s basketball team. What a fun week. Every detail was well-planned and delivered. I hoped they would have a very relaxing weekend.

When I stopped by campus on Saturday, something was going on at the gym. Dual games were being played by fourteen local high school boys’ basketball teams.

With tiers tucked away, the gym floor was divided down the middle by forty back-to-back folding chairs creating benches for the teams. TMU players filled some roles at the officials table with the Coaches Ray and Berlekamp manning the score machines.

When the games were over, TMU coaches, gracious as ever, enjoyed conversations with the local coaches. Everyone left but our two coaches.

There was work to be done, deconstructing their earlier set-up work. Coach Berlekamp, with the empty rack, was loading the chairs one-by-one, then rolling up all the carpeted floor mats.

Coach Ray was taking care of the officials table and equipment.

The indoor track would get some tidying, too. The families had watched the games from there.

A relaxing weekend? They had goals and work to do.

• • • •

At Thomas More, the essence of a champion isn’t just revealed at a season’s end with trophies and rings. The essence of a champion can be seen every day in the coaches’ personal and professional devotion to their sports, their student-athletes and in supporting each other.

The most outstanding TMU team is the entire team of coaches.

The leadership of Terry Connor, Jeff Hetzer, and Lindsey Eagan show how it’s done.

Judy Harris is well established in Northern Kentucky life, as a longtime elementary and university educator. A graduate of Thomas More, she began her career there in 1980 where she played a key role in teacher education and introduced students to national and international travel experiences. She has traveled and studied extensively abroad. She enjoys retirement yet stays in daily contact with university students.