UK, Louisville basketball alums set for showdown in The Basketball Tournament quarter final Monday

By Russ Brown

Kentucky Today

What’s this, Louisville vs. Kentucky on the basketball court in July? Well, sort of. While waiting for the main course to unfold with the current teams on Dec. 14 in Rupp Arena, fans of the rivalry can enjoy an appealing appetizer that will seem like old times for a group of former players on both clubs.

In what is shaping up as unquestionably one of the biggest games since the The Basketball Tournament (TBT) began in 2014, The Ville, composed mostly of former Cardinals, and La Familia, stocked with ex-Wildcats, will battle in the quarterfinals of the nationally televised tournament (FS1) at 9 p.m. ET Monday in Freedom Hall.

Both teams won three games to take their respective regional title in the 64-team $l million winner-take-all tourney and both are seeded No. 2.

The fans’ excitement for the matchup was evident immediately after The Ville defeated Team DRC 83-68 Wednesday night to assure a unique summer classic, since La Familia had done its part the night before by dispatching Herd That 95-66 in Rupp. Within a couple hours of The Ville’s victory, over 7,000 tickets to the Monday game had been sold, and the total had surpassed 11,000 as of Friday afternoon.

“It’s gonna be electric in here,” said Ville guard Chris Jones, who has scored the clinching points in two of the three victories. “If you don’t have a ticket, better get it now because it’s gonna be a sellout. As usual, it will be a battle. Might be some blood shed, a little blood here and there.”

The showdown will feature 17 former UK and UofL players, including 11 with NBA experience. As an added attraction, the rosters include seven players who played in the 2014 NCAA Sweet 16 in Indianapolis — Aaron Harrison, Andrew Harrison, Willie Cauley-Stein and James Young from UK and Russ Smith, Montrezl Harrell and Jones from U of L. The Cats won 74-69, with Aaron scoring 15 points, Andrew 14 and Young nine. Cauley-Stein was scoreless. Smith led the Cards with 23 points, while Harrell had 15 points and eight rebounds and Jones added six points.

Ville coach Reece Gaines said Friday that he expects a high-intensity game typical of when teams from the two rival schools get together, no matter what the sport. Kentucky’s roster is a combined 17-2 against Louisville over the years.

“I don’t want it to be just another game,” Gaines said. “I want it to be a little extra. It’s obviously a little different than when we were in college, but the intensity is going to be there, the passion is still going to be there. It’s a beautiful thing and I’m excited.”

That goes for the fans too. The Ville drew over 7,000 for each of its last two games after more than 5,000 attended the first game.

“This city is so hungry for good basketball,” said Ville guard Peyton Siva in reference to UofL’s last two historically bad seasons under Kenny Payne. “It’s great to bring back this kind of excitement, to bring life back to the city seeing these old guys run up and down the court. I’m so thankful the city put it on for us. You see the energy and excitement the fans bring.”

“Can’t wait,” said Smith, who was 1-5 vs. UK during his career as a Cardinal (2010-2014). “The game against La Familia should be really fun, especially for the fans. This is why the TBT is here, right? We want to bring nostalgia back. We want to bring good atmosphere back. We want to pack the place. We want this place to be amazing. We’re excited. Everyone in Kentucky should be. We get this kind of game in December or January; it’s realy nice to have one in the summer.”

The winner will advance to the TBT semifinals at the Daskalakis Athletic Center in Philadelphia on Aug. 2 at 7 or 9 p.m. ET on FS1. The championship game will be played on Aug. 4 at 2 p.m. ET and will be televised on FOX.

Harrell and David Johnson have been the standouts for the Ville. In Wednesday’s win, Harrell had 11 points, seven rebounds and two blocked shots, while Johnson and Smith each scored 15 points. In La Familia’s rout of Herd That, former NBA lottery pick Eric Bledsoe scored a game-high 24 points on 8-of-16 shooting. Karem Kanter had 20 points and eight rebounds. Nate Sestina and the Harrison twins finished with 11 each. Their head coach is former UK star Tyler Ulis.

The TBT games employ the “Elam Ending.” At the first stoppage of play under four minutes remaining, the game clock is stopped and the target score is set, which is the leading team’s score plus eight points. The first team to reach the target score wins.

“The state is buzzing right now,” Cauley-Stein said during an interview on KSR Friday. “I need to see more blue than red, for sure. It’s Blue Country when we go up there. It’s fun, man. I can’t wait to feel the energy. Monday will be one for the books. We’re gonna see something crazy. Just the way the TBT is set up, it’s ending on a game-winner regardless. The energy is going to be wild.”