The Ormsby, a nonprofit Life Plan Community, envisioned by St. E. Healthcare, coming to Ft. Mitchell

By Judy Clabes

NKyTribune editor

The Ormsby, a new non-profit Life Plan Community, will be built at the site of the now-demolished Drawbridge Inn in Fort Mitchell. It will offer a vibrant, walkable campus with a maintenance-free lifestyle that “will redefine “retirement” in Northern Kentucky.

It will offer 203 residences of various sizes .

St. Elizabeth Healthcare is a partner in the enterprise, which will offer access to a full continuum of care, ensuring that residents’ care needs are met at every stage as needs arise.

“St. Elizabeth Healthcare and the Ormsby share a common vision of providing high quality care and a vibrant lifestyle to senior living residents,” says Garren Colvin, President and CEO of St. Elizabeth Healthcare. “St. Elizabeth will leverage its reputation for excellence and innovation in health care, with a focus on patient-centered care and community engagement, to the residents of the Ormsby campus.

“We look forward to playing a significant role in making the Ormsby a wonderful place for seniors to live and thrive.”

St. Elizabeth formed a separate, not-for-profit corporations to wone and operate the new community for the benefit of those 62 years and older.

The Ormsby name was inspired by Ft. Mitchell’s namesake, Mayor General Ormsby MacKnight Mitchel, a man who was an attorney, orator, professor, and Major General of the Union Army in the American Civil War. He was a visionary who published the country’s first magazine dedicated to astronomy, earning himself the nickname “Old Stars.”

Certainly the developers of The Ormsby expect their star to shine brightly.

Offerings include housekeeping and linen service, a multiplicity of social activities, concierge serve, priority access to health services, an emergency call system and 24-hour security, transportation to local attractions and medical appointments, multiple dining venues, a library and a business and technology center, club and card rooms, an auditorium for movies and events, beauty salon and barber services, and a Center for Healthy Living (fitness equipment, aerobics/yoga, an indoor pool and a spa.

The Ormsby’s Life Enrichment team will provides residents with a rich mix of activities, lectures, and other events that educate, inspire, and enrich lives.

The architect of The Ormsby is Perkins Eastman, a global architecture firm that works out of 17 interdisciplinary offices around the world. It’s senior living practice focuses on the built environment and its ability to help people. The interior designer is Interior Design Associates based in Nashville that has extensive senior living design experience.

It is anticipated that The Ormsby will be ready for occupancy in 2026.

To find out more — or to attend one of the upcoming gatherings at the Preview Center — call 859-762-1113 or email info@ormsbyliving.org.