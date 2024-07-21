Pickett’s Corner Bike Ministry seeking gently used bikes, donations, and volunteers

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Covington started a new ministry, Pickett’s Corner, in 2023.

The new ministry repairs and distributes bicycles to those in need in the area. Most people who receive a bike will use it for transportation to work, the store, or doctor appointments.





Pickett’s Corner bicycle repair clinic and distribution is offered every other Wednesday of the month at our Parish Kitchen, located at 1561 Madison Ave. Covington, KY 41011, from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m.

In the first year of operation, the ministry distributed 250 bikes that changed lives of recipients. The line of people requesting bikes has not ended.

The ministry needs a steady stream of gently used bikes that can be repaired.

It also give recipients a lock with each bike.

Costs add up, of course, but the can do all of this for less than $20 in costs for each bike.

How Can You Help:



1. The ministry accepts new and gently used adult size bikes. Please send an email to pickettscorner23@gmail.com to make arrangements for bike pickup or to volunteer. (Include your name, address and phone number so the ministry can contact you to set up a convenient pick up time.)

2. Make a monetary donation to Pickett’s Corner CLICK HERE.

3. Buy one of our beautifully refurbished used bikes. We have a wide variety of cruiser bikes, mountain bikes, hybrid bikes, and road bikes available at a discounted price. To see the current list of bikes click here.

4. Volunteers are always needed. For more information contact

pickettscorner23@gmail.com.

Pickett’s Corner