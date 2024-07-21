The NKY-Cinci region has a great music scene that’s gained momentum; may ’24 set records

Staff report

It’s no secret that the Cincy region has a great music scene, and over the past several years, it’s only gained momentum.

Last year, the region attracted one of THE top artists on tour – Taylor Swift – which helped generate a 19% increase in total visitor spending at restaurants in the region compared to a similar time frame, 45% of which was contributed by visitors, and a 20% increase, with 94% of that spending coming from visitors to the region.

This summer, the region has already hosted Hootie & The Blowfish, Dierks Bentley, Janet Jackson, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Luke Bryan at Riverbend Music Center and Dan + Shay at Riverbend — and several other large names in music and music festivals coming to town.



Some include:

• Foo Fighters at Great American Ball Park on July 25

• Cincinnati Music Festival at Paycor Stadium and the Andrew J. Brady Music Center from July 25-27

• 40 Days and 40 Nights of Christian Music at the Ark Encounter from July 30 – September 7

• Creed at Riverbend Music Center on August 2

• Luke Combs at Paycor Stadium on August 2-3

• VOA Country Music Festival at Voice of America MetroPark from August 9-11

• Green Day at Riverbend Music Center on August 22

• Thomas Rhett at Great American Ball Park on August 29

• Meghan Trainor at Riverbend Music Festival on September 4

• John Legend with Cincinnati Pops Orchestra at Riverbend Music Center on September 10

• Kings of Leon at the Andrew J. Brady Music Center on September 14

• Pitbull at Riverbend Music Center on September 19

• Vampire Weekend at the Andrew J. Brady Music Center on September 20.

Not only does the region’s concert lineup rival the musical acts of larger cities but it also draws interstate visitors, bolstering the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky region’s booming tourism industry for the second half of the summer season.

Other great venues are NKU’s Truist Arena, Newport’s MegaCorp Pavilion, and more.

Spread the word to your friends, family, and colleagues that Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati is a great region to visit — and, certainly, to enjoy great music.

See meetNKY’s website for more information about venues and all the places to watch and for things to do in NKY and the Cinci region.