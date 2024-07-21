Free software development program offered at Gateway — and in 90 counties across the region

Students at Gateway Community & Technical College can now get academic credit for completing courses through Code:You, a free software development program offered in ninety counties across northern, eastern, and southern Kentucky, as well as parts of southern Ohio and Indiana.

“Code:You offers high quality training in a variety of programming fields and this partnership with Gateway is evidence of that. We’re excited that our students can now receive credit towards their coursework at Gateway,” said Brian Luerman, program director for Code:You.

Code:You participants who complete training modules in web development, data analysis, and software development can get credit for a variety of courses in Gateway’s Computer Information Technology (CIT) Program. Current and future Gateway students may claim this credit at no additional cost and can earn up to 6 credit hours per course completed.

Code:You is run by KentuckianaWorks, the Louisville region’s workforce development board, in partnership with the Northern Kentucky Area Development District (NKADD), the Kentucky

Education and Workforce Development Cabinet, the Bluegrass Workforce Innovation Board, and Shaping our Appalachian Region (SOAR).

“Our goal is to get people connected to good jobs, with family-sustaining wages and benefits…and tech jobs are largely ‘good jobs’. We are very pleased to be partnering with Code:You and Gateway Community & Technical College to bring this high-quality tech training to individuals,” said Correy Eimer, Associate Director of Workforce Development for NKADD.

“This will not only impact individuals who enroll in the training and earn a credential, but it will also make a positive difference for employers by helping fill their entry-level tech jobs.”

“We were excited to partner with Code:You and acknowledge their students’ hard work by awarding them college credit. We know there are many pathways into tech jobs and we’re here for folks in our community who want to take that next step for a better life” said Dr. Chris Rickels, Dean of Business, IT, and Professional Studies at Gateway Community & Technical College.

Code:You training is available to adults age 18+ who have a high school diploma or GED and reside in an eligible county. Applicants should be interested in starting a technology career in the next six months and possess a strong desire and commitment to learn advanced tech skills.

For more information, visit code-you.org.