Government briefs: Meetings in Edgewood, Campbell County, Fort Wright, Covington

By Patricia Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

EDGEWOOD

Edgewood city council listened to a resident, Angela Holland who has been to council before asking for the city to be officially named a Tree City city. Mayor John Link said they had other priorities, but they do love trees. Council members emphasized that they do love trees. CAO Brian Dehner asked Public Works Director Rick Lunneman to gather more information about the organization and distribute the information to council members, and they will decide whether they want to put it into the budget.

Council discussed the matter of medical cannabis. Most of the members expressed their feeling that they did not necessarily want it in Edgewood, but they didn’t want to put it on the ballot.

Council will see what the other cities are doing and pick the issue up again in September to write an ordinance.

CAMPBELL COUNTY

Campbell County commissioners honored several students from the area high schools who have all had achievements in their particular fields.

Students from Bellevue High school were Dominic Reinhart, who was valedictorian, Marcello Herald, state champion in Indoor long jump and Parker Kern, state champion Class A Wheelchair discus.

At Bishop Brossart high school, Alex Gulley and Ava Hein were honored for National Merit commendation, Nathan Ruth for state champion Class A Cross County and 800 meters, Ryan Clines, Brennan Callahan, Griffin Hill, and Nick Heck for 4 x 800 meter relay, and Ava Walters for State champion Shot Put class A.

Jodie Meiser represented Campbell County High School, as valedictorian, as did Rileigh Sherman as Salutatorian, Olivia Holbrook as KHSAA Indoor Class 3A state champion 800 meters, Cole Johnson, National Merit Finalist, and Xander Edwards, 1st place, Printmaking at KentuckyArt Education Association State Exhibition.

Owen Overman from Dayton High School was honored, as was Kaylee Marimon as Salutatorian, and Kelcie Martin and Sammy McFarland as state champions in the Unified 2 x 200 relay race in the unified state track meet.

Highlands High School offered Owen Borden as valedictorian and Presidential Scholar, Chanuthmi Abeysinghe as salutatorian, Graham Borden as Commissioner of Education’s Student Advisory Council, Sophie Uhl as Forensics and Drama Interpretation state Champion, and Eliana Niese and Jack Wilson who won state champion in Data Science and Analytic Engineering. Addyson Eifert was state champion in sports nutrition, Liam Downey was state champion in sports photography, Flynn Cook, Benjamin Gilkerson, and Oliver Martin were honored for perfect ACT score, and Bradley Groneck, Ryan Groneck, Sophia Scherrer, Connor Wehby, and Jackson Wilson were all National Merit finalists.

Newport High School honored Haley Nordwick as valedictorian and Jyoti Davis as salutatorian.

Newport Central Catholic High School honored Sam Krebs as having Magna cum Laude honors, Ryan Desmond as having summa cum laude honors, and Caleb Eaglin as having cum laude honors and multiple record setting golf rounds.

Commissioners considered an ordinance to rezone 10 acres from A-1 to Rural Commercial at 13724 Alexandria Pike.

Also considered was an ordinance to add stop signs on Greskamp Road.

A motion passed to allow the county staff to apply for a grant for $1,075 to offset spay and neuter costs for the Campbell County Animal Shelter.

An executive session yielded a resolution to file an amended complaint and authorize the commission to execute the settlement of the participation forms, as part of an ongoing opioid settlement.

FT. WRIGHT

Ft. Wright city council held a special meeting Wednesday night to officially announce that they will allow medical cannabis businesses within their city.

The resolution states that council has decided to utilize the authority of KRS 218B.090 and 218B.130 to allow the sale of medical cannabis and operation of medical cannabis businesses within the city via the incorporation of changes, possibly minor, to the zoning use regulation and standard in the Z21 zoning ordinance. Those changes will be up for approval by ordinance.

Any businesses have to abide by the 1000 foot buffers to schools and childcare. A ten percent fee can be assessed by the Commonwealth of Kentucky Office of Medical Cannabis for each respective license category.

The vote was not unanimous — Councilman Dave Abeln voted no on the resolution.



COVINGTON COMMISSION

Covington Commissioners listened to an ordinance naming the southbound frontage road which is an extension to I-75/71 connecting West Fourth Street and Pike Street, and extending Bullock Street as Bullock Street.

In a related ordinance, commissioners approved naming the planned extension to the northbound frontage road to I-75/71 connecting West Fifth Street and Pike street as Willow Run Road.

It was previously approved to change the spelling of ‘Sanford’ street back to ‘Sandford’ Street.

Mayor Joe Meyer explained that it was named after John Sandford, and he went on to mention that John Sandford and William Goebel had a pistol duel at the corner of 6th and Madison, and that is how Sandford met his demise, but he was a very Southern man, and he believed in tolls.

Further discussion uncovered many other streets that are misspelled, and other resolutions to correct spelling may be forthcoming.