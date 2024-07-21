Traffic count season is underway; be aware of setup crews on Kentucky roads

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has announced that traffic count season is underway and wants to remind drivers that crews will be working alongside roads to deploy counting equipment.

According to KYTC, traffic counts are important tools to monitor and analyze traffic patterns on state and local highways, providing valuable data for future road improvements and planning studies.

In the most common method used in Kentucky to conduct a traffic count, rubber air hoses laid across the road. When vehicles drive over the hoses, the air pressure difference generated helps record traffic numbers. The system can differentiate between various types of vehicles, including cars, heavy trucks and motorcycles without causing any damage to the vehicles. The hoses are designed to be durable and safe for all types of traffic.

Types of traffic counts include a volume count that uses one hose to measure the total traffic in a particular area and a class count that uses two hoses to provide data on the types and total number of vehicles, distinguishing between cars, trucks, motorcycles and more.

Traffic counts are conducted at locations every few years, as staff and scheduling allow, to monitor traffic trends over time. This information is critical for planning studies to understand traffic trends and the nature of traffic flow for future improvements.

The data is made available to engineers, local governments, area development districts and others involved in transportation design or infrastructure planning, as well as the public.

Count schedules are often prioritized for areas where roadway changes are being designed; and, to ensure data is accurate, counts are often deferred if paving or construction could interrupt or affect area traffic flow.

Drivers may notice a white traffic van with the KYTC logo, usually parked near a sign or guardrail where the counter box is secured, and one or two long hoses stretched across the road. In rare instances, counter boxes may be secured to fence posts, mailboxes or other fixtures on the right of way if no other options are available at the location.

While most count work occurs during regular business hours and can last into November, counts in high-volume areas may be set up during the night and early morning hours.

Drivers are advised to be mindful of state highway crews setting up traffic counts, slow down and drive carefully.