Two art-based events at Tower Park on Sunday — Flea in the Fort and KY Symphony Orchestra

Two art based events will be taking place in Tower Park on Sunday, August 4 for people looking to get out of the house.



Flea in the Fort will kick off the morning with 70+ regional makers, crafters, and artists outside the Mess Hall from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. In addition to the makers, there will be food trucks, West Sixth Brewing, Stonebrook Winery, and live music from Erica Kruse.



“This is the second flea in the Fort of the 2024 season. We have makers returning from past years and new ones joining us this season for their first ever flea. This show is always a blast as the Kentucky Symphony Orchestra is also in town later in the evening so there is so much to do in Fort Thomas. -Sam Shelton, coordinator for Flea.

That evening, the Kentucky Symphony Orchestra will be performing “Get Movin’ (Feet Don’t Fail Me Now),” a 1990s swing revival Meets 2020s electro swing, at the Tower Park Amphitheatre starting at 7:30 p.m. The KSO’s Devou-Doo Daddies bring 1990s and 2020s swing from across the globe to NKY, with the neo-swing sounds of Big Bad Voodoo Daddy and Royal Crown Revue . . . together with European acts like Cut Capers (Britain), Caro Emerald (Netherlands), Swingrowers (Italy) and more. Get ready to swing it!



“The KSO is celebrating its fifth summer series in Fort Thomas. We appreciate the growing appreciative audiences and look forward to bringing new sounds and acts to Tower Park this summer and beyond. See you on August 4 at 7:30 p.m.,” said J.R. Cassidy, KSO Music Director (founder).



