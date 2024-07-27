Cincinnati Museum Center connects local and aspiring artists in interactive monthly program

Cincinnati Museum Center (CMC) is helping young artists find their own style in a new art series, supported by ArtsWave. Aspiring Artists connects guests with the talents, creativity and artistic processes of some of the city’s best artists. The monthly program will take place from noon to 5 p.m. in The Children’s Museum at CMC.





CMC will feature a different artist in their guest-fueled KidSPACE, a multi-medium art and makerspace. As artists guide aspiring prodigies through different styles and mediums, guests will have an opportunity to hone or uncover their own styles and abilities. The Aspiring Artists program lineup through the end of the year features a dazzling range of styles and inspirations.

Piece by Piece: Native Ohio Flora & Fauna

Sarah Rodriguez

August 31, Noon to 5 p.m.

Inspired by Winold Reiss’s mosaics adorning Union Terminal’s grand Rotunda, Sarah Rodriguez invites guests to create colorful paper mosaics depicting images of flora and fauna native to Ohio or inspired by their favorite exhibit.



Night Sky Stitches

Ciara LeRoy

September 7, Noon to 5 p.m.

Multidisciplinary artist Ciara LeRoy leads embroidery crafts inspired by the stars and creatures who dot the night sky, including constellations, shooting stars, fireflies or a personalized name constellation using a lettering alphabet designed by the artist.



Art for Wellness

Joi Sears

October 5, Noon to 5 p.m.

Using a blend of artistic mediums and mindfulness techniques, Joi Sears helps guests discover how art can be a fun and therapeutic tool for enhancing mental health.



Nature Imprints

Sarah Kent

November 16, Noon to 5 p.m.

Artist Sarah Kent shares her love of nature and shows guests how they can use clay and natural materials to preserve nature through imprints.



Play and Create with Paint

Adoria Maxberry

December 14, Noon to 5 p.m.

Adoria Maxberry of Most OutGROWing: An Art Movement leads a multi-station tour of various techniques, including resist, texture play, pointillism and more.



Aspiring Artists programs are free for CMC Members and included with Museum Admission. Aspiring Artists is supported by the generosity of community contributions to the ArtsWave Campaign.