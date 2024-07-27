Updates for Kenton County overnight impacts of I-71/75 safety improvement projects

KYTC District Six

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) announces an updated schedule of overnight traffic impacts on Interstates 71/75 in Kenton County beginning Sunday, July 28. Overnight lane and ramp closures are expected as part of a series of ongoing soil stabilization and repair projects.

Crews will be stabilizing soil and repairing pavement in three areas. This process includes drilling down from the pavement to the soil, and then injecting polymer to raise sunken slabs in various locations. The end result is a smoother and safer ride for motorists.

Project 1: I-71/75 northbound south of Buttermilk Pike (KY 371): crews have completed work on a portion of I-71/75 northbound south of the Buttermilk Pike (KY 371) exit.

Project 2: I-71/75 northbound exit off-ramp to Fifth Street (KY 8) (exit 192): crews worked on this project for two nights. A previously scheduled ramp closure on Friday, July 26 was postponed. KYTC will advise on social media and the KYTC District 6 Roadshow once this work has been rescheduled.

Project 3: I-71/75 southbound between Kyles Lane (KY 1072) and Dixie Highway (U.S. 25): the project manager has updated the list of lane/ramp closures associated with this project. Weather permitting, from Sunday, July 28 to Friday, Aug. 2, the following closures will take place nightly between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.:

• I-71/75 southbound right lane between Dixie Highway (U.S. 25) (mile point 187.9) to mile point 187, a distance of 0.9 miles.

• On-ramp from Dixie Highway to I-71/75 southbound.

This work is being performed overnight to minimize traffic impacts to the traveling public. Please, give yourself extra time and drive safely through these work zones.

These projects are weather dependent.

Weather permitting, these projects are expected to be completed Friday, Aug. 2.

The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur.