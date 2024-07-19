University of Kentucky researchers receive record $488 million in external grant funding for 2024

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

University of Kentucky researchers have received a record $488.4 million in external grants and contracts to support their research in fiscal year (FY) 2024, a 1.9 percent increase from FY23 research awards.

“Our sustained growth as a research university is directly connected to the intentional focus we have on the biggest issues in our Research Priority Areas — cancer, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, energy, issues of equitable access, materials science, neuroscience and substance use,” said UK President Eli Capilouto. “Without question, research is vital in our mission to serve Kentucky.”

UK researchers also made history in FY24 with a record 1,920 research awards to 830 principal investigators from a record 633 sponsors.

“Our research teams work across academic boundaries to bring the best ideas to light,” noted Vice President for Research Lisa Cassis. “This growth is a testament to the talent, collaboration and innovation of the faculty, staff and students who make up our research investigator community at UK. Their tireless work continues to propel the university forward to advance Kentucky and our nation.”

Support from federal sources increased by 4.7% (from $252.6 million in FY23 to $264.4 million in FY24), with the largest increase of 12.1% in National Institutes of Health awards (from $145.6 million in FY23 to $163.1 million in FY24).

Federal awards were 54.1% of UK’s total research awards and supported the work of investigators across all disciplines, including these highlighted projects in the UK Research Priority Areas of cancer and energy.

Nonprofit awards increased by 15% (from $26 million in FY23 to $29.9 million in FY24). Two researchers in the Martin-Gatton College of Agriculture, Food and Environment lead nonprofit-funded, community-based projects.

To learn more about innovative UK research that impacts Kentucky and beyond, visit research.uky.edu. Visit UK’s Stats and Rankings webpage, for more research data.