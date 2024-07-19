Art Lander’s Outdoors: Fishing is a good summer outdoor activity, but adequate sun protection is vital

Summer is a good time to go fishing.

The days are longer, thanks to Daylight Savings Time, so after work trips to your favorite pond, lake or stream are possible. School is out so there’s more options during the day for taking your children or grand children along.

Sun protection is vital and it’s important to teach this to young anglers.

Sunburns are painful, but worse, long-term damage to your skin can increase your risk of skin cancer in later life. Sun safety is imperative for anglers as ultraviolet (UV) rays are stronger when reflected off the water.

Here are some recommendations:

• Wear a cap with a neck gaiter made of materials that block harsh sun rays and protects your face, ears and neck. Another option is a wide-brimmed hat.

• Apply sunscreen to exposed skin. There are sunscreens that are specifically formulated to remain effective for a time on wet skin, from water or perspiration. These are labeled as water-resistant sunscreens. Apply often and liberally.

• Protect your eyes as much as possible from UV rays reflected off water.

Long-term consequences can result in serious vision threatening eye conditions like cataracts or macular degeneration in later life.

Polarized lenses will not protect your eyes from UV damage more than standard 100 percent UV lenses, however, they can give you clearer, more accurate vision and alleviate some eye strain.

Maybe the best option is to cover areas susceptible to sun damage with lightweight, high-tech hats, pants, shirts, hoodies, gaiters and gloves.

Whitewater, of Muskegon, Michigan, sells a line of sun protection clothing that is popular with anglers.

Their Lightweight Tech Hoodie sells for $39.99, and is available in sizes small through 3XL, and three colors: light blue, gray and green.

The hoodie is made from a 100 percent polyester stretch fabric that results in an improved fit and comfort, blocks harsh sun rays, is breathable, allowing air flow to speed up sweat evaporation to keep you cool on those hot days on the water, and wicks away moisture from the skin to keep you dry and comfortable.

For more infortmation, visit the Whitewater website at whitewaterfish.com.