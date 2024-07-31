Newport’s World Peace Bell to be moved to new temporary location Thursday; traffic plan here

Newport’s iconic World Peace Bell is scheduled to be temporarily relocated on Thursday, Aug. 1, at approximately 10 a.m.

Due to the redevelopment of the Peace Bell site, the Bell will be relocated to the Newport Public Works lot at East 11th and Saratoga Streets for temporary storage. This move will be conducted by Maxim Crane and Hosea Project Movers with oversight and planning from the Newport Police Department.

Coincidentally, Newport Police Capt. Kevin Drohan, who will be among the officers on Thursday’s detail, was one of the officers who escorted the Bell into the city when it arrived in Newport nearly 25 years ago.

The movers have determined the safest and most efficient route as follows:

• Travel east on the 10 block of East 5th Street

• Head south on Monmouth Street to East 11th Street

To minimize disruption, the Newport Police Department will facilitate the move by closing one block of Monmouth Street at a time as the bell progresses southward. Additionally, to ensure adequate space, there will be no parking along the route starting at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 1st.

“No Parking” signs will be posted and removed as each block is cleared, allowing parking to resume. The entire operation is expected to take approximately one hour or less, provided there are no complications.

The City of Newport apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and thanks the public for its cooperation.

The World Peace Bell site is being redeveloped by Shaun Pan, the owner and operator of the riverfront Hampton Inn & Suites just a block away on Newport’s riverfront.

Pan is developing develop two other Hilton brands – TRU and Home 2 Suites – on the site along with the office building and parking garage.

A permanent location for the Bell has not been determined.