Carter Cave State Resort Park hosting annual Crawlathon (two wild cave trips and more)

As part of the ongoing celebration of the 100th anniversary of Kentucky State Parks, Carter Caves State Resort Park will host its annual Crawlathon event on Saturday, August 10.

A blast from the past event, this trip will provide a range of cave tour options, including exploring Cascade Cave, Bat Cave, Saltpeter Crawl, X-Cave, Wilburn Cave and many more.

The cost is $75 per person, which includes two wild cave trips and a lunch buffet.

Tours vary in difficulty, but all should be considered strenuous.

Note that tours will take place in tight passages and expose cavers to water, mud and dust. Participants are advised to wear old clothes, helmets, headlamps, knee pads and boots. Helmets, headlamps and kneepads will be available to rent during the event.



To make reservations, call 606-286-7009.

Limited space is available, and participants must be at least 8 years old to register.

Carter Caves State Resort Park is located at 344 Caveland Drive in Olive Hill, Kentucky, and is known for having the highest concentration of caves in Kentucky.

Accommodations are available at the Lewis Caveland Lodge, along with cottages and a campground.



For additional information, visit Events – Kentucky State Parks.

For the latest updates and information on events, visit parks.ky.gov. Kentucky is home to 44 state parks, including 17 resort parks and 13 golf courses.