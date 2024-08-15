15 games get high school football off to a flying start this weekend

By Dan Weber

NKyTribune reporter

With out-of-region games and inter-conference matchups, and even an old rivalry or two, Week 1 of the high school football season in Northern Kentucky is often as interesting and attractive as any all season. The 15 games for all 21 teams this weekend make that clear.

Here’s a quick preview:

WEEK 1 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEWS

• FRIDAY’S GAMES

BARDSTOWN at COOPER, 7:30 p.m.

Cooper’s state-finalist Jaguars have the star-power here with quarterback Cam O’Hara, tight end/defender Austin Alexander and running back Keegan Maher ready to show what got them to last year’s Class 5A state title game. Last year’s opener saw Randy Borchers’ Jaguars winning against 4A Bardstown, 35-21, on the road.

BEECHWOOD vs. PULASKI COUNTY (at Campbell Field, Corbin in Cumberland Falls Pigskin Classic), 5:45 p.m.: In a doubleheader of power programs, with Corbin playing Pikeville in the second game. A veteran Beechwood team with a ton of speed heads down I-75 to face a 5A Pulaski Maroons team that finished 4-8 a year ago.

BISHOP BROSSART at WALTON-VERONA (Walton-Verona Sports Complex), 7:30 p.m.: Two always competitive programs with new coaches in a Class A (Brossart with Adam Kozerski) vs. 2A (Walton-Verona with Gary Barth) matchup that can work for both teams.

BOONE COUNTY at HOLMES, 7 p.m.: A pair of rebuilding programs start 2024 with new coach Daniel Court’s Class 5A Rebels, coming off a 2-8 season, heading down to Tom Ellis Field and a Holmes’ program trying to come back from a winless (0-10) 2023. One of these two will get an all-important opening night win.

CAMPBELL COUNTY at SCOTT, 7 p.m.: Great opportunity for two programs needing a win as the 5A Camels (3-8 last season) of Brian Weinrich head to Taylor Mill where new coach Justin Franklin – the fourth head coach in 14 months — is trying to bring some stability to an Eagles’ program that was 2-8 a year ago. Experience is the key here: the Camels have 26 seniors, Scott has 13 players who started at their positions a year ago.

CONNER at LEXINGTON PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR, 7:30 p.m.: Another program where the seniors are expected to carry the load as Conner’s veterans are committed to improve on last year’s 5-6 record. Dave Trosper’s Cougars will get a chance to show what they can do in Lexington at a Dunbar team that Conner whipped up on, 45-21, last fall.

COVINGTON CATHOLIC at RYLE, 7 p.m.: A Class 6A Ryle team that returns 17 starters from Mike Engler’s 8-5 team a year ago will host the Class 4A state finalist Colonels in Union with a chance to get back from a 37-22 loss in last year’s road opener at CovCath. How Eddie Eviston’s Colonels (14-1 in 2023) will replace so many graduated key starters, especially on offense, will be the focus in this one, especially at quarterback and tight end where Evan Pitzer and Willie Rodriguez, respectively, have graduated.



GALLATIN COUNTY at DAYTON, 7:30 p.m.: Jesse Herbst’s Greendevils will get a final season off to a start at 90-year-old Davis Field as the home team – with just seven starters on both sides of the ball – attempts to take “the next step back” after winning playoff games the last three seasons and a 5-7 season a year ago that included a 21-0 opening win over a 3-7 Gallatin team on the road.

HOLY CROSS at LEXINGTON SAYRE, 7:30 p.m.: New Holy Cross head coach Curt Spencer takes his mostly freshmen and sophomores Indian team coming off a 5-6 season a year ago down to Lexington. But at least as the former middle school coach, Spencer knows these guys. Tough matchup against a Sayre team that beat the Indians, 41-3, last season.

LEXINGTON CATHOLIC at HIGHLANDS, 7:30 p.m.: Another featured game as Bob Sphire’s Bluebirds host Lexington Catholic in a 5A-3A matchup of power programs. This will be a new-look 5A Highlands team against a Lexington Catholic program Highlands edged, 34-27, on the road in last year’s opener. Should be a good one at David Cecil.





LLOYD MEMORIAL vs. NEWPORT CENTRAL CATHOLIC (at Covington Catholic), 7 p.m.: It’s blue-and-gold night at CovCath when the Juggs and the Breds renew their cross-class series in a home game for NewCath. Clearly 3A Lloyd is the more established team here with a number of key offensive starters back. Class A NewCath’s job is to find the next group of offensive stars.

LUDLOW at LOCKLAND, Ohio (at Lockland Memorial Stadium), 7 p.m.: Lots of enthusiasm going for defending district champion Ludlow right now as the Panthers (8-5 a year ago) head over the river and out I-75 to Lockland Memorial Stadium. Good tune-up game out of state for Woodie McMillen’s guys.

NEWPORT at CARROLL COUNTY, 7:30 p.m.: Back home at his alma mater, Coach Paul Wiggins Jr. has the added benefit of a reconstructed Newport Stadium going for him after an 8-4 season for the Wildcats. Too bad they’ll be on the road for Friday’s opener, heading down I-71 to Carrollton for an inter-district matchup against a Carroll County team that finished 6-5 last season. Fortunately, Newport will have senior quarterback Kyle Lee back to lead the Wildcats again.

SIMON KENTON at DIXIE HEIGHTS, 7 p.m.: Last but certainly not least Friday is the battle of Kenton County between the suburbs of Edgewood/Crestview Hills vs. the exurbs of Independence. Always interesting for these two cross-class programs with the 6A Pioneers visiting the 5A Colonels after winning this rivalry, 29-19, in last fall’s opener.

• SATURDAY’S GAME

BELLEVUE at EMINENCE, 8 p.m.: Bellevue’s Tigers hold an all-time 5-0 edge against Eminence with the last game, a 1-0 forfeit in 2023. Good chance for Chad Montgomery‘s revitalized Bellevue program (4-7 a year ago) to get off to a fast start against a Class A Eminence team that finished 6-5 last fall.