By Golly! is coming to Covington, from two locations in Cinci, to be followed by The Works

By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

Finally, the Epic Eeats Restaurant Group made it to Northern Kentucky.

By Golly’s – a self-proclaimed “Burger Place” – has been operating in Milford and Anderson and plans an opening next year in Eastgate.

They open at the old Keystone Bar and Restaurant location – 313 Greenup Street, Covington – on the 28th of this month.

So why Covington – and why now?

“We were just lucky enough to find this space,” COO Heather Frye told the Northern Kentucky Tribune. “We always knew about Covington – it’s truly a wonderful neighborhood with great people.”

By Golly’s will operate seven says-a-week for brunch, lunch, and dinner, adds Allison McClure, marketing director for the Restaurant Group.

By Golly’s is no stranger to the Tri-state area.

“We’ve been in operation since 1983,” Frye said. “What makes us successful is we’re not corporately owned, and our group can certainly make quick decisions.”

Some of those decisions include a new lighting system for the Covington location and an upstairs private party room for group functions.

So, what makes this burger place so different?

McClure quickly had the answer.

“Our burgers are like no other because they’re fresh and never frozen,” she said.

The By Golly Bacon Burger tops their menu. It’s a seasoned burger with bacon, topped with cheddar cheese, shredded iceberg, tomato, red onion, and their signature By Golly Sauce. No less than a dozen burger combinations grace the menu, including a “Make any Burger Double.” The Sunny Day is topped with bacon, over easy egg, and cheddar cheese. Ten lunch items all under ten dollars, make the menu even more attractive.

But Frye wasn’t finished conducting a tour for the Covington Business Council this week.

“It was our preview tour, not our usual Hard Hat version,” CBC leader and Executive Director Pat Frew told the Northern Kentucky Tribune.

And if pizza is your calling over burgers, Epic Eeats plans on opening The Works — a date yet to be determined.

The Works Brick Oven Restaurant is in a 4,400-square-foot retail space on the first floor of the Hayden building at 303 Court Street.

“We’ll have outside as well as indoor dining,” Frye said, “With a capacity of about 280.”

Epic Eeats is presently operating The Works at 20 Grear Millitzer Place in Loveland.

“We’re always looking to expand,” Frye said.

This time it’s in Covington.