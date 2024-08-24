Children’s Law Center’s Boots, Bourbon, and Biscuits fundraiser set for September 14

Staff report

Boots, Bourbon, and Biscuits, brunch for a cause, benefits the Children’s Law Center.

The 35th anniversary celebration event will be held 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on September 14 at Receptions Event Hall in Erlanger

Tickets and sponsorship are on sale now. (click here)

Rayshun Holt, an award-winning Keynote Speaker and nonprofit leader, program director at Cincinnati Works, and CLC Board Member, is featured speaker.

The event will feature:

• Full brunch featuring a “biscuit bar” and other treats

• Impactful speakers

• Emcee Big Dave from B105.1

• Live music from Heather Roush and the Heartstrings

• Live line dance instruction from Arthur Murray Dance Studios

• Open Bar

• Tito’s Bloody Mary Bar

• Optional VIP add-on for delicious drinks (alcoholic and non-alcoholic) from Wiseguy Lounge

• Silent auction

• And more!

Show off your boots – you might just win the Best Boots Contest.

Children’s Law Center, Inc. (CLC), established in 1989, is a non-profit legal service center protecting the rights of children and youth to help them overcome barriers and transition into adulthood, better advocate for their needs, and successfully contribute to society. Through our holistic approach to individual representation, CLC identifies factors which place our clients most at-risk and which contribute to the legal issues which bring them through our doors. Many of our clients have experienced poverty, childhood maltreatment and/or trauma, lack of stable supports in family/community and inequitable treatment as a result of race, ethnicity, sexual orientation or disability.